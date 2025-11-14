Sibisi fires up Bafana for Zambia battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOUGH ENCOUNTER: SA’s Nkosinathi Sibisi says Bafana Bafana will come out all guns blazing against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi stressed that the team would approach Saturday’s international friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm) with unwavering focus and respect.

The match will give head coach Hugo Broos an opportunity to try out some combinations in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January.

SA is in Group B, alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Broos said earlier this week there was no such thing as a friendly match and he wanted a win against Chipolopolo.

Orlando Pirates captain Sibisi has bought into that war cry, along with the rest of the squad.

“We totally agree with the coach, there is no such thing as a friendly game,” Sibisi said.

“As soon as you wear that jersey and you are on that field, you know it’s war, but it’s a peaceful war.

“So, come Saturday, all guns will be blazing.”

The experienced 30-year-old knows a tough battle awaits against Zambia and that the squad has pushed hard in training this week.

“The motivation is always the same at the camp, whether we play a friendly game or a qualifier.

“We have always trained as if it’s our last training session, because we don’t take it for granted to be here.

“It’s always a privilege to be here, and you have to earn your spot for you to play.

“We are taking one game at a time.

“We know we have a tough encounter against Zambia at home, but we are playing at home, and we have to make it count.

“The performances have been showing throughout the two or three years we have been with the coach.

“On the weekend, it won’t be any different.

“We can’t look ahead of ourselves and think of Afcon, we have to think about the game on Saturday.

“It’s always nice playing your neighbours, but for us it’s just a matter of continuity, and we know that to get good momentum is difficult. So we try to keep it within the group.

“By Saturday, we will be ready.”

Sibisi also urged Gqeberha football fans to show their support for Bafana on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there is a trio of Zambian players Bafana will be keeping a close eye on.

Leicester’s Patson Daka is arguably the poster boy for Zambian football.

Daka may not have found the back of the net for his English Championship side Leicester in 15 league games so far this season, but he is still a threat.

The 27-year-old has 20 goals from 41 Chipolopolo matches, meaning he averages a goal in every two games.

Hapoel Ramat’s Kennedy Musonda, 30, has been in decent form for his Israeli side this season, netting three times from 11 league outings.

Capped 17 times by Chipolopolo, Musonda has proven to be an amazing finisher.

He is also capable of executing counterattacks effectively.

He often likes to cut inside and shoot from a distance and enjoys time on the ball.

Musonda is also known for his powerful shots outside the box, making him a threat to the opposition.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s Kings Kangwa, 26, is a top goal-scorer for Israel.

The attacking midfielder has also featured in the Europa League for Hapoel.

The Bafana squad for Saturday is:

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa. — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele

The Herald