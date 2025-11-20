Highbury aim to reclaim their winning ways against Milford

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELL PREPARED: Highbury's Dillon Goss during a team training session at NMU on Wednesday

Highbury FC aim to reclaim their winning form when they face Milford FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Sunday, midfielder Dillion Goss says.

The highly anticipated top bracket match will take place at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium (3.30pm).

Goss, 30, a former Chippa United and Polokwane City playmaker, admitted their recent 2-0 defeat to Venda in the MFC had set their ambitions back.

However, depending on how other teams performed over the weekend, a victory over Milford might put them back in the top three.

The Yellow Nation are fifth in the MFC standings, with 18 points from 11 matches.

Their opponents are second on the log with 21 points from 11 matches.

The Gqeberha side are only one point behind Kruger United, who currently hold third place.

“Yes, we lost our first game at home.

“I feel like that game was just not in our favour,” Goss said.

“Everything we did was against us.

“We scored an own goal, and then we also got a red card early in the game.

“It was unfortunate. We did well in the second half, we came back, and we fought with 10 men.”

Goss, who hails from Gelvandale, said his side had prepared well for Sunday’s encounter.

“We played Milford in the preseason as well in Mthatha, so we have a good idea of what to expect from them.

“The preparations are going well, and we are confident we can get maximum points against them.”

He said though Highbury had a decent start to the new season compared to the previous one, they still needed to maintain consistency.

“We know exactly what we need to win this game.

“It’s vital because Milford is on top of us; we will stay in the top half if we win.

“To win on Sunday, firstly, we need to defend much better.

“We have been conceding goals, so that is our main priority now, not to concede goals.

“Also, to create as many chances and convert from the chances we create during the match.”

The Herald