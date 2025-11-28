Safa CEO Monyepao says talks ongoing with Bafana regarding Afcon bonuses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao says talks are ongoing with Bafana Bafana players regarding bonuses for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco that starts next month.

Safa and Bafana were in the past involved in stand-offs before tournaments regarding bonuses but Monyepao expressed confidence they will find each other before the team goes into camp on December 8 at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

Stories of bonus deadlocks between federations and players are well documented on the continent and recently Nigeria’s players refused to train ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup play-off against Gabon in a row over outstanding payments.

Monyepao said Safa had started engaging the Bafana leadership group because it did not want to find itself in a similar situation that may affect the team’s preparations.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao says negotiations with players regarding Afcon bonuses ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xP3reR4BrO — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 27, 2025

“We had conversations with the leadership of the players during the recent camp in Sandton,” she said. “Talks have begun, everyone has put their cards on the table and it is about getting approvals on what they have proposed and what we have proposed. We need to find each other, but before the camp starts in December we will be on the same page.”

As part of preparations for the tournament, Monyepao said Safa took part in a Confederation of African Football (Caf) workshop to be briefed on issues of compliance.

“We have started with preparations by doing what needs to be done. We know the team is going to be in camp from December 8 and the coach will announce the squad when the time is right.

“We were in the Caf workshop on Tuesday to understand what is expected of us as a federation. We had the opportunity to ask clarity-seeking questions so we have all the information we need and we are adequately prepared for the tournament.”

According to tournament rules, teams can submit a maximum of 27 players in their final squads but the expenses of only 23 will be covered by Caf and the other four by football associations. Monyepao said it’s up to coach Hugo Broos if he wants the extra four to travel with the team to Morocco.

“We will be guided by coach Hugo Broos on that one; he will tell us the number of players he will be taking to the tournament. At the moment I do not have an idea - I am expecting 23 players but he might want more and we will be open to more if he wants to take more to the tournament.”