Msibi aims to shut out Chiefs in Chippa’s survival fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NO ROOM FOR ERROR: Chippa United goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi plans to keep a clean sheet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday against Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa United goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi is determined to keep Kaizer Chiefs at bay when the sides clash in a Betway Premiership soccer showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The fixture has been spoken about with great excitement for some time, but the time for talking is over, and Msibi is positive that his actions between the sticks will pay dividends for the Chilli Boys.

A former Durban City and Uthongathi player, Msibi made his Chippa debut against Orlando Pirates last week after joining the club at the beginning of the season.

It was an away fixture that Chippa lost 2-0.

He also appeared in the goalless draw against Siwelele in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old is standing in for Chippa’s first-choice shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, who is out with an ankle injury.

Msibi said his main focus at Chippa was contributing to the team’s fight against relegation, not replacing anyone, despite some making comparisons to Nigerian international Nwabali.

The Gqeberha team are at the bottom of the log, with only eight points from 14 matches.

Chippa have only won one league game this season and will be hoping to upset Amakhosi on Wednesday to collect the much-needed three points.

“Being in the position that I am in is never easy, it comes with its responsibilities,” Msibi said.

“However, for me, ever since I arrived here at Chippa, I have been welcomed with open arms, and I am happy to be part of the team.

“We are all on the same level here. Stanley is an international player and I have great respect for him.

“I am looking to learn from him rather than feeling like I need to fill his shoes.

“That is why it is easy for me also to come in and play because I am not here to only fill his shoes.

“I am here to learn and do my part.”

Although two goals were scored in their defeat to Pirates, Msibi said he enjoyed the opportunity to play against Bucs.

He kept a clean sheet against Siwelele on Saturday and wants a repeat on Wednesday.

“I enjoyed my first match at Chippa, it was good. It’s just unfortunate for the results, but personally, I really enjoyed the game.

“I think we played very well. I think the least we should have gotten from that game was a point.

“However, it’s a game of football; you make one mistake and you get punished.

“We are preparing almost the same way we would for other games against Chiefs.

“It’s always good to see the gents doing what they do at training, showing the signs that they are enjoying everything that they are doing.

“I think that the most important thing is to enjoy what we do. I think the results will come as long as we enjoy what we are doing.”