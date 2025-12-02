Bafana coach Broos backs Mofokeng and Mokwana to shine at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has backed Relebohile Mofokeng and Elias Mokwana to make an impact at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after he included them in the final squad for the tournament in Morocco.

Mofokeng and Mokwana missed the past few matches for the national team for a variety of reasons, but Broos, who announced his squad on Monday, said their recent impressive performances for their clubs were enough for him to include them in a 25-player combination that had few surprises.

Mofokeng, who missed Bafana’s past five matches, has been in resurgent form for Pirates in their past four outings, and he was named the man-of-the-match in the 2-0 win over Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“About Relebohile Mofokeng, you know I like him because he is a talented player,” Broos said.

“He had a few problems over the past few months with an injury, and I was happy to see him back playing again recently for Pirates. Because of that, I didn’t doubt one second to select him.”

📋 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸'𝕊 𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 𝕊ℚ𝕌𝔸𝔻 𝔸ℕℕ𝕆𝕌ℕℂ𝔼𝕄𝔼ℕ𝕋 📋



Coach Hugo Broos believes that his final squad will be able to reach at least the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 semi-finals!



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/Jwy8gkVv5Y — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 1, 2025

Mokwana also missed several Bafana matches over the past few months after he left Esperance in Tunisia for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hazem, where he has been in good form in recent weeks.

“He [Mokwana] is in good shape, and you know I like wingers who are quick and have an action, and Elias is someone like that,” Broos said.

“It’s important we know if something happens with an injury or for whatever reason, we can count on them.”

Broos said Mokwana’s case was strengthened by Al-Hazem having used him as a striker, which is something that can benefit Bafana.

“Over the past months we looked at several games of Elias Mokwana at his club, and he has been playing well even though he is not playing in his position.

“They use him as a central striker, and this means we can use him there if we need someone in the position.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his final squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Morroco. Mduduzi Shabalala, Iqraam Rayners and Thabo Moloisane are on standby. The team will assemble in the coming days. #BafanaPride@CastleLagerSA @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/5xAOwcP8uM — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 1, 2025

Broos has named defender Thabo Moloisane, midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala and striker Iqraam Rayners on standby. He explained why they will stay in the country.

“We will ask them to stay, train as usual and stay in good condition so that if something happens they are prepared.

“I don’t want to take them with me to the tournament because every day I will have 28 players at the training session, and that is not so easy to work with.

“Let’s hope we don’t need them because if we need them, it will mean we have a problem. On the other hand, I also hope there will be a possibility and opportunity for them to come to Morocco.”

Broos’ only real surprises in the squad are the inclusion of young defender Tylon Smith, who was Player of the Tournament as Amajita won South Africa’s first U-20 Afcon title this year, and winger or forward Shandre Campbell. Broos said the pair are being taken as future prospects, though they are available as emerging talent back-ups in Morocco.

“They are two players who are talented — Tylon played at the U-20 Afcon and World Cup, and it was surprising Club Brugge didn’t want to release Shandre Campbell for the U-20 World Cup.

“It is a great opportunity for them to adapt to a higher level and also to see what’s happening at training with Bafana, and they have a lot to learn now over the next weeks.

“I picked them because of their quality, but we don’t have to count on them to play games. If an opportunity is there, we can give them chances, but the most important thing for them is to feel and experience being a Bafana player at the high level.

“Looking at the future, it can be easier for them to become Bafana players.”

