Pirates duo of Makhaula and Mabasa say there is still a lot of football to be played

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula says there is still a lot of football to be played this season.

Orlando Pirates reached the half stage of the Betway Premiership as the form team, but midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa are calling for calm heads because there is still a long way to go.

The Buccaneers reached the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break sitting on top of the log standings with a two-point advantage and a game in hand over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have not only been impressive in the league but have won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout competitions during coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first season in charge.

After they won the Carling Knockout last weekend, in what was their last official match of the year, Ouaddou said the break has come at the right time because they have played a lot of matches.

“We want to continue with the same momentum,” Makhaula said in an interview with Showmax Premier League as Pirates prepared for the exhibition match against the Carling All-Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

“Everyone has shown their commitment to representing the club and rewriting our own history as we head into the second half of the season.”

There is a lot to play for in the league and the experienced Makhaula said they must maintain focus.

“I think we must stay humble and focused as always. We need to take it one game at a time and see what happens. That mindset has carried us this far, and it’s what we are sticking to moving forward.”

Mabasa, who has not played much so far, said they are happy with the return of the first round of the campaign.

“We are very proud of ourselves because it’s been a great season so far. We are sitting on top of the table and we have brought home two trophies this season in the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.”

Reflecting on the win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout, Mabasa said it will help with confidence going forward.

“It was a tough game. We were challenged by a very talented side, a team that defeated us at the beginning of the season.

“There was a lot at stake because we had learned what went wrong and what went right from the previous fixture. Walking away with the trophy showed everyone was ready and hungry for success.”

As testament to Pirates’ good start to the season, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named nine players in his final 25 man squad for Afcon.

The players are Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Evidence Makgopa.

TimesLIVE