Fans throw objects onto field after Messi visits Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium

Fans throw bottles and chairs, vandalising hoardings at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 13 December 2025. Following Messi's brief five-minute appearance, unrest broke out among fans who had paid a significant amount but were unable to see the Argentine football legend.

Lionel Messi’s tour of India kicked off on a chaotic note on Saturday as fans ripped up seats and threw them onto the pitch after the Argentina and Inter Miami forward’s brief visit to the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, the ANI news agency reported.

Messi is in India as part of a tour during which he is scheduled to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a Padel tournament and launch charitable initiatives at events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

According to reports in Indian media, the 2022 World Cup winner walked around the pitch at the stadium waving to the fans, but was closely surrounded by a large group of people and left 20 minutes after arrival.

Video from ANI showed fans throwing ripped up stadium seats and other objects onto the field and the athletics track at the site, with several people that had climbed over a fence surrounding the playing field hurling objects.

“Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi ... Why did they call us then ... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand rupees ($132.51), but we were not even able to see his face...,” a fan at the stadium told Indian news agency ANI.

The organisers of Messi’s tour of India did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.

Kolkata is the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal, which along with the states of Kerala and Goa, has long had large soccer followings in an otherwise cricket-crazed country.

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona twice visited Kolkata and in 2017 unveiled a statue of himself holding the World Cup, in the presence of thousands of fans.

Messi, who played a friendly match at the Salt Lake stadium in 2011 in which Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0, virtually unveiled a 21.3m statue of himself in the city earlier on Saturday.

Reuters