Broos defends Mudau as Bafana prepare to take on Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Egypt challenged by Khuliso Mudau of South Africa during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on the 26 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has absolved defender Khuliso Mudau of any wrongdoing in the action that led to Egypt’s penalty goal during their second Afcon match at Agadir Stadium last week.

Mudau’s outstretched hand touched the face of Liverpool star Mohammed Salah during the closing stages of the first half and Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana awarded a penalty after consulting VAR.

Speaking ahead of Bafana’s crucial and final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday, Broos said there are too many rule changes which have led to confusion.

There was another controversial officiating decision late in the game where Broos believes Bafana were denied a legitimate penalty after the ball hit the hand of an Egyptian player.

“It was not the intention of Khuliso Mudau to slam Salah,” said Broos.

“He just wanted to protect and this is something you have to take into account when you look at the picture. There is a difference between touching and hitting.

“This is what I have said, that there are too many rules now. When a lot of things are happening, the evidence of things is lost and this is a pity. That’s why they have a yellow card and penalty because for them it was hitting a player and this is not true.

“After the game, I asked Salah that in the Premier League they ‘kill’ you every week and he said he touched me but I was surprised that it was a penalty. Something we have to learn with VAR is what was the intention of the player.

“If someone goes and kicks the goalkeeper, then you give a red card but not for something like this. It is frustrating when you see that. Khuliso didn’t want to hit Salah, he just touched him.”

Broos added there is risk of players not being free because of some of these rules that force them to take certain actions on the field.

“You can tell players to take attention and all those things but they will not be free anymore. If a player thinks I have to keep my arms like this or that, this is not football.”

Defender Nkosinathi said players are increasingly under pressure because of the rule changes.

“The game is difficult for everyone now, you don’t even know when to jump and when to use your hands. What is natural to me might be unnatural to you, so it becomes blurred and it is difficult.

“I don’t know how do you overcome it, but for us as players we just have to play the game the best way we know how and rules are for officials to take decisions.”