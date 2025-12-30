Broos brings Mbule back for Bafana’s crucial Afcon clash against Zim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana jerseys hang in their changeroom ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on Monday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made one change to the team to face Zimbabwe in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday.

Playmaker Sipho Mbule replaces Thalente Mbatha in the midfield.

Broos had made a straight swap as Mbule returns to the starting line-up in the place of his Orlando Pirates teammate, who was preferred for South Africa’s drama-filled 1-0 defeat to Egypt in Agadir on Friday.

Mbule’s main job will be to provide much-needed creativity and unlock the Zimbabwean defence, playing ahead of his midfield cover provided by Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole.

In attack, Broos has shown faith in Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster with Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Shandre Campbell remaining on the bench.

In defence, Broos has not tinkered with the working combination of Ronwen Williams between the sticks and Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana in central defence.

Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau will do duty as the fullbacks to guard against the speedy Zimbabwean wingers.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana; Tshepang Moremi, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis; Sipho Mbule; Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabang Matuludi, Tylon Smith, Khulumani Ndamane, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell