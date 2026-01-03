Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Clash of playing style as Bafana prepare to take on physical Cameroon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana is interviewed during a post match press conference after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on 29 December 2025.

There is little to choose between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon as they prepare to meet for the second time in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

Bafana made it to the last 16 as runners-up in Group B after two wins and a loss and it was the same with the Indomitable Lions in Group F but the difference is Cameroon were unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

Afcon Talking Points: Too close to call between Bafana and Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/QkqiF8I5gb — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026

The key protagonist in this fixture is Bafana coach Hugo Broos who helped South Africa to back-to-back Afcon qualifications and for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Broos also coached Cameroon to Afcon glory in 2017 and though a lot has changed since then, he will still have valuable insight into Cameroon football culture and mentality.