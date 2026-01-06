Lookman, Osimhen shine as Nigeria romp into Afcon quarters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victor Osimhen celebrates goal with teammate Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Afcon match between Nigeria and Mozambique at Fez Stadium in Fes, Morocco, on January 5 2026.

By Mark Gleeson, in Fes, Morocco

Ademola Lookman turned in a virtuoso performance as Victor Osimhen struck twice to lead Nigeria to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 on Monday.

Nigeria’s dominance was near total as Lookman scored the opening goal and produced three assists to drive his side into the quarterfinals, where they will meet Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Akor Adams netted the other goal.

The scoreline was the biggest margin of victory at the tournament in Morocco and could easily have been doubled had Nigeria not spurned easy chances.

Mozambique, who had never previously qualified for the knockout stages at the Afcon, looked overwhelmed by the power and speed of their opponents.

Nigeria had the ball in the net as early as the second minute when Osimhen swept home Frank Onyeka’s cross but was clearly offside.

It took another 18 minutes before the opening goal came with Lookman placing a powerful side-footed shot into the net from Adams’ pull-back.

Osimhen made it 2-0 in the 25th minute with an easy finish at the back post after Lookman had driven a pass across the face of goal.

The third goal, two minutes after halftime, was almost identical, although Lookman had the fortune of a rebound falling his way before passing to Osimhen to get a touch ahead of the Mozambique defence.

Adams’ effort in the 75th minute was the best of the goals, a fierce shot from a tight angle after being fed the ball by Lookman.

Lookman and Osimhen, both past winners of the African Footballer of the Year award, now each have three goals in the tournament.

Mozambique’s sole chance came in the 24th minute when Geny Catamo fed in a pass for fellow striker Faizal Bangal to run on to, but he was quickly swept up by the chasing Nigeria defence.

Nigeria move on to Marrakech where they will play Algeria or Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

Mozambique had won their first Afcon tie in their sixth tournament appearance when they beat Gabon 3-2 in the group phase to go through to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Reuters