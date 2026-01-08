Leaders Bayern look to power past Wolfsburg in busy start to new year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Karolos Grohmann

Leaders Bayern Munich look ⁠set to stretch ‍their unbeaten Bundesliga run into the new year when they host struggling VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, with Vincent Kompany’s team sitting nine points clear ​at the top as the league resumes from the winter break.

The Bavarians went into the three-week pause in complete control on 41 points, with 13 wins and two draws from 15 league matches and a record-breaking goal difference of +44 goals.

Leading Bundesliga ‍scorer Harry Kane has been in ​scintillating form with 19 league goals as he eyes the all-time league record of 41 goals in a season and what could be a record-extending third consecutive top scorer trophy in his third season in Germany.

With Luis Diaz ​adding another eight goals, few will be betting against Bayern earning all three points, as with the Wolves ‍having won just two of their last seven matches to sit in 14th place, three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern have never lost in Munich ⁠against Wolfsburg in 28 league matches, having won 26 of them and drawn two.

“After the first few training sessions you could sense that the team is really hungry,” Kompany, who will be on the bench for his 50th ‌Bundesliga game, said after Bayern’s 5-0 ‌friendly win at RB Salzburg on ⁠Tuesday.

“We have a lot of motivation for what we want to achieve in 2026. We start off with three matches in a row in six days.”

After Sunday’s match, Bayern travel to Cologne on Wednesday for midweek league action before visiting RB Leipzig at the weekend.

“That is tough, especially coming straight out of the holidays,” Kompany said. “But the break was not too long and the lads are fit. If the squad gets out of this [three-match] phase ​well then we will be very strong for that ⁠phase of the season where everything is decided.”

Bayern are on course to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League and are also through to the German Cup quarterfinals where they will face Leipzig on February 11.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on ‍32 points, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday ‍while Bayer Leverkusen, in third place on 29, host VfB Stuttgart. ‍RB Leipzig, in fourth also on 29, take on St Pauli.

Reuters