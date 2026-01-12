WATCH | Moremi confident Pirates can do domestic clean sweep this season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates attacker Tshepang Moremi confident they can go all the way and win the league.

It’s still early days, with the season only at the halfway stage, but Orlando Pirates attacker Tshepang Moremi is confident the Buccaneers can do a domestic clean sweep.

Pirates have already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout competitions, they are favourites for the forthcoming Nedbank Cup, and they are among the pacesetters in the Betway Premiership.

They will know their Nedbank Cup last-32 opponents on Thursday, and in the league they are involved in a battle with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City.

“We are going to push to be at the top of the log for as long as it takes,” he said. “For some of us it will be the first time we win the league; something like that doesn’t come often. In the second round, that’s where we are going to see how things shape up. But I trust my team.

“For me it’s possible [winning all the domestic competitions] because I have full confidence in my team. This is our season to win everything. It’s a pity that we are out of the Champions League, but we are going to push to win everything. We won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, which were my first professional trophies.

“It was a good feeling because we had to work hard for it. It was good to help the team to win those trophies and we must be proud of what we have achieved.”

To win the league, they will have to wrestle it from Sundowns, and the Bafana midfielder said their cause will be helped by not taking part in the Champions League.

“They [Sundowns] are going to have fatigue because of the Champions League, while we will not be travelling on the continent. For us, everything will be in South Africa. We just need to be prepared mentally and know what we want.”

Moremi made a move from AmaZulu to Pirates before the start of the season, and he forced his way into the Bafana squad for Afcon, and he will be in discussions for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

“There is a difference between Pirates and AmaZulu. At AmaZulu I was playing but there was no-one who was supplying me. Now you can see the team is together and guys are doing their thing. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Even the coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] understands us better, and we understand him. We lost the first two games in the league but that was because we were still getting used to each other and there was no connection.

“Now we know each other, and we understand the coach. We know how he reacts when he is happy and unhappy because sometimes he does get angry. But he is a nice coach to have; it is just that most of the time he takes things too seriously.”

Pirates supporters have created an intimidating atmosphere at Orlando Stadium, and Moremi says they are going to play a vital role.

“When we are at Orlando Stadium, the atmosphere is unbelievable. Sometimes they could be against us, but their support is something else and we are thankful for that. They always fill the stadium and we want to make them happy.”

TimesLIVE