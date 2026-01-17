Man Utd sweep past Man City as Carrick enjoys perfect start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A transformed Manchester United kicked off interim manager Michael Carrick’s second stint in charge with an exhilarating 2-0 derby day defeat of Manchester City in the Premier League at a vibrant Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carrick’s attack-minded side swept away the gloom hanging over the club with second-half goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu underlining their dominance of a disappointing City whose title hopes suffered a crushing blow.

Mbeumo, just back from Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty with Cameroon, finished sweetly in the 65th minute and Dorgu got on the end of Matheus Cunha’s cross to put the home fans in dreamland 10 minutes later.

MANCHESTER. IS. REDDDDD! 🤩❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2026

But for a superb display by City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and three disallowed goals, United would have enjoyed a far greater margin of victory while the visitors barely threatened as goal machine Erling Haaland hardly got a look-in.

Not only was it a humbling loss for City against their cross-town rivals, it put a huge dent in their hopes of reeling in Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Instead of closing the gap at the top to a manageable three points they could find themselves nine adrift if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

For United it was the perfect start to Carrick’s tenure as they moved provisionally into fourth place.

REUTERS