Soccer

Bafana’s March World Cup warm-up opponents revealed

Matches form critical component of coach Broos’s build-up to the global tournament, Safa says

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Bafana Bafana players celebrate their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B victory against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on December 29 2025. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana will face Panama twice in their March Fifa international friendlies as warm-up matches for the 2026 World Cup, the South African Football Association (Safa) said on Thursday.

Safa said South Africa would host the matches and confirm venues, kick-off times and ticketing information in the coming days”.

“Bafana Bafana will face Panama in two international friendly matches to be played in South Africa between March 27 and 31, as part of the South African national team’s preparations,” Safa said.

“The matches form a critical component of head coach Hugo Broos’s build-up programme ahead of the global tournament, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

“Panama, ranked 33rd in the world, were considered to provide high-quality opposition. The Central American side offers a competitive, physical and tactically disciplined test that aligns closely with the level Bafana Bafana will face at the World Cup.

“South Africa was drawn in Group A in the World Cup draw held in Washington DC in December 2025. Bafana will compete against Mexico, South Korea and the winner of Uefa Playoff D (Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, Denmark or North Macedonia).”

TimesLIVE

