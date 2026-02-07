Pirates through to Nedbank Cup last 16 after thrashing TTM 4-1 in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 7 February 2026.

Orlando Pirates strolled into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Limpopo’s amateur club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 4-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates were the winners of this cup in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Soweto arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the final at this venue in 2025.

TTM were forced to take this match to Durban due to the unavailability of the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo where they could have hosted Pirates.

The ‘hosts’ did show some threat to their fancied visitors when they cut Pirates’ lead to 2-1 just before halftime. Pirates had taken a 2-0 lead via an Andre de Jong penalty and Thalente Mbatha’s strike before Sithembiso Ngobe beat Melusi Buthelezi with a great free kick just outside the box six minutes before the break.

It didn’t take long for Pirates to restore their two goal advantage as Patrick Maswanganyi coolly finished inside the area five minutes after the restart. Sipho Mbule completed the rout with a sweet long-range strike in the referee’s optional time.

With Chiefs already knocked out, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will go to Wednesday’s last-16 draw as favourites to progress to the next round.

Pirates are still on course to win a quadruple if they can add the Nedbank to the MTN8 and Carling KO Cup they have already won under Moroccan-born coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Ouaddou’s team is three points clear on top of the Betway Premiership after the completion of the first round.