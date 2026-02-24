Sundowns regain top spot as late Allende goal secures win against AmaZulu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athini Maqokolo of AmaZulu FC is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

Substitute Marcello Allende’s 83rd-minute strike broke the deadlock and earned Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win against AmaZulu and crucial three points in the Betway Premiership title race on Tuesday night.

Downs (38 points from 17 matches) regained top spot from Orlando Pirates (also 38 from 17). The two teams are also level on a +19 goal difference in a neck and neck race, with the Brazilians’ 27 goals scored to Bucs’ 26 the separating factor between first and second place.

Both sides had their chances, though Downs applied the most pressure. The match looked headed for a stalemate, though, before Allende unleashed a screamer to beat goalkeeper Darren Johson and keep the Brazilians in a tight title race.

Allende had replaced Tsiki Ntsabeleng in the 76th minute.

Moments before Allende’s breakthrough the Chilean had rattled the crossbar in the 80th, as it appeared Sundowns would have to settle for a draw.

The result could be crucial for coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs.

They earned a huge 2-1 midweek victory against Orlando Pirates in the league last week before the weekend’s demoralising Nedbank Cup last 16 exit at the hands of TS Galaxy (2-0).

Last week’s league win at FNB Stadium helped prevent Pirates, then six points ahead, from opening an intimidating nine-point lead.

As of Tuesday night, Sundowns were the team back on top of the log. That could be a demoralising development for the Buccaneers, who, having also exited the Nedbank last 16 on penalties to second-tier Casric Stars on the weekend, face Kaizer Chiefs in a tough and pressured league Soweto derby at FNB on Saturday (3.30pm).

