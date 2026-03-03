Richards Bay inflict more pain on Kaizer Chiefs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Tlakusani Mthethwa of Richards Bay FC in their Betway Premiership clash at uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Tuesday.

Richards Bay FC inflicted more pain on Kaizer Chiefs with a 1-0 Betway Premiership victory to the KwaZulu-Natal team at a packed uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

Bay danger attacker Thulani Gumede broke the deadlock with a well-taken strike in the 68th minute.

Chiefs suffered a sixth defeat in five league and cup matches as the cracks have begun to show in a once-promising 2025-26 season.

A 2-1 midweek defeat against Stellenbosch FC last week and Saturday’s demoralising 3-0 thumping by Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, both at FNB, followed by the loss in northern KZN, have left Chiefs’ once bright league campaign floundering.

At one stage leading for a spell, Amakhosi (30 points from 18 games) are rooted in fifth place, 11 points adrift of leaders Pirates. Chiefs’ top-three chances have taken a blow from their recent slump.

Coach Papi Zothwane’s Bay (23 points from 19 matches) moved from 12th to ninth place.

The Natal Rich Boyz had some good chances in the opening half. The best of those came when Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was called on for a strong double save from shots from range.

Moses Mthembu’s free-kick was kept out by the keeper, the clearance falling to Sanele Barns to rifle in another shot from outside the box that was parried by Bvuma. Gumede struck the rebound wide across the face of goal.

Chiefs’ best chance of the half came when defender Aden McCarthy could only shave a connection to a header getting on the end of a free-kick.

The second half was tighter and chances harder to come by.

On a counterattack nearing the end, Barns was played into acres of space on the right and squared for Gumede, who kept his head with some work to do under the attention of Sibongiseni Mthethwa, took the ball onto his right boot and finished low past Bvuma.

Bvuma kept he scoreline low with another double save as Gumede was through one on one at the start of added time, then the keeper stopped from close range again from substitute Knox Mutizwa.

Substitute Wandile Ngema, after Mutizwa’s knock-down, struck from close range for Bvuma to parry onto the woodwork as Bay ended easily on the ascendancy.

