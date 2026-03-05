Finishing matric means as much as football - Matrose

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United's Azola Matrose has enjoyed considerable success at the top level, but rates earning his matric as his greatest accomplishment.

Born in Walmer Township, Matrose joined the Chilli Boys’ youth ranks in 2021 and quickly rose to the first team within the same year.

The 22-year-old attracted the attention of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates the next year, who signed him halfway through the campaign.

However, he spent the remainder of the season on loan at Chippa.

Midway through the next PSL season, Matrose relocated to Johannesburg to play for the Buccaneers, an experience he says changed his life.

Due to a lack of game time at Pirates, the player returned to Chippa last season.

“I always wanted to play professional football as a child, but my mother always wanted me to complete my education and pursue a career outside of football,” Matrose said.

“But as I grew older, I noticed that I wasn’t very interested in books. I also wanted to pursue a career in sports.

“I was passionate about sports in primary school before I started playing soccer. I believe that my ability to run quickly helped me play football with ease.

“But I only kept playing football because I wanted to play professionally someday.

“Despite my lack of interest in my studies, my mother always insisted that I finish at least grade 12.

“I already accomplished my goal of becoming a professional football player, so I tried my hardest not to disappoint her.

“I continued my education. After relocating to Pirates in the middle of June of my grade 12 year, I finished my education in Johannesburg.”

The player called signing with Pirates a crucial and significant step in his football journey.

“I had always wanted to play for one of the major teams in the nation, and when I finally got there, I experienced something I never would have imagined.

“Also, their approach differs greatly from that of other teams, and their training sessions are structured differently from start to finish.

“I had an injury when I arrived at Pirates. I underwent four months of rehabilitation at Chippa, but I had to start over when I got to Johannesburg.

“So, I didn’t play for a season, and people kept asking me how my recuperation was going and when I would be able to play again, without realising what I was going through.

“Also, I didn’t feel much pressure to play; instead, I concentrated on the process of recovering, improving, and regaining momentum.”

Matrose believes that during his time in Orlando, he has grown significantly as a player.

“I’ve also learned different strategies for making decisions both on and off the field.

“It also helped because, even though I didn’t play much last season, I could tell that I had changed as a player when I returned to Chippa.

“I had never before lived so far away from my family. At first, adjusting to a new environment with strangers and people who don’t speak your language was a little challenging.

“So, it was a little challenging, but I was old enough to know what to do and how to adapt in such circumstances.

“Even though there were occasionally days when I missed being at home and with my family, my flatmates, Thabiso Sesane and Relebohile Mogokeng, were friends who assisted me in adjusting.”

Matrose’s advice to young and aspiring football players in the Bay who want to follow in his footsteps is to keep working hard and persevering.

