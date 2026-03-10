Sundowns take top spot again with win against last-placed Orbit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thulani Jingana of Orbit College tackles Nuno Santos of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership match at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Tuesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns have returned to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with an important 2-0 win over Orbit College FC in Rustenburg on Tuesday night.

Goals from Miguel Reisinho in the 48th minute and Iqraam Rayners with a penalty in the 60th gave the Brazilians three points.

The Brazilians (47 points from 20 games), who have played one more match, have opened a three-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates (44 from 19), who host Richards Bay on Wednesday night.

In a match played before a vibrant crowd, Sundowns registered their seventh league win in succession, putting pressure on Pirates, who will be forced to get all three points against Bay.

The defeat left Orbit second from the bottom, and they have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign because Marumo Gallants and Chippa United can pull away in their coming matches.

With the Champions League clash against Stade Malien on Friday at Loftus at the back of their minds, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso left key players Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews and Brayan Leon on the bench.

Their absence meant opportunities for Keanu Cupido, Fawaaz Basadien, Monnapule Saleng, Reisinho and Rayners, who have seen little action over the past few weeks.

Home coach Pogiso Makhoye went with his best possible squad that boasted some players with good PSL experience like goalkeeper Chibwe Mwenya, Brian Onyango, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Ben Motshwari and Lesedi Kapinga.

As expected, Sundowns created most of the chances in the first half through Rayners, Saleng ― who was playing against his former team ― Arthur Sales and Reisinho, but they could not find the opening.

Downs threatened early. They could have opened the scoring inside the opening few seconds, but a close-range shot by Rayners went wide of Mwenya’s upright.

A few minutes later, the Brazilians found themselves in the Orbit penalty box but did not punish them as a header from attacker Arthur Sales could not find the target.

It was not only about Sundowns on the attack as College also had their moments, with exciting Gomolemo Khoto, Kapinga and Siyabulela Mabele threatening.

At the start of the second half, Cardoso rearranged his defence with Bafana Bafana international Modiba coming on for Basadien, who did not have a good night.

Sundowns got the second half off to a dream start when Reisinho opened the scoring, connecting a header from countrymen Nuno Santos’s pass.

The opener was a good team goal as the attacking move was started in Downs’ half and included Sales, who delivered a cross for Santos to put through to Reisinho.

Sundowns increased their lead on the hour mark when Rayners converted from the penalty spot as he continues to fight for his place in the team after a spell on the sidelines.

This was after referee Abongile Tom did not hesitate to point to the spot after Mphahlele brought down advancing Mudau inside the penalty box.

After the goal, Cardoso did not take the foot off the pedal as he introduced the experience of Thapelo Morena, Brayan Leon, Matthews and later Themba Zwane to effectively kill off any hopes College had of launching a comeback.

