Vilakazi urges composure as Chippa eye Stellies test

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Ayabulela Konqobe of Chippa United celebrates scoring with his teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on March 14 2026. Picture:

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi cut a disappointed figure after their 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership at the weekend.

However, he said he would not be too harsh on his players and would make it his priority to ensure they get the most points possible in their next away league game against Stellenbosch.

The Chilli Boys took the lead shortly before halftime, with Ayabulela Konqoba scoring.

In the second half, Motherwell-born player Somila Ntsundwana extended the lead by scoring the second goal for the Gqeberha side.

However, Chippa failed to defend their lead once again, allowing Magesi to equalise with goals from Mcedi Vandala and Sifiso Luthuli at the Seshego Stadium in Polokwane.

“It could have been better,” said Vilakazi.

“I believe we had to dig deep to ensure our victory on the day, but I question the psychological aspect of our players, as we need to be stronger and more solid and protect what we have.

“We failed to do that, but I think it’s a work in progress, because we have to lift our heads for the coming game.

“In our last game, we considered three goals, and this time we considered two, implying that in previous games we had a six-game clean sheet.

I believe we had to dig deep to ensure our victory on the day, but I question the psychological aspect of our players, as we need to be stronger and more solid and protect what we have. — Vusumuzi Vilakazi

“So, we have to go back and adjust our defensive and offensive structures. Unfortunately, it’s a short blanket, so we have to balance both.

“But there is nothing we can do to go back and correct a few errors in our game.

“A point away from home is something we can build on top of this point when we come. Unfortunately, the next game is still away, where we face Stellenbosch.

“A point is fine, but I’m disappointed because we could have kept what we had, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“So, I am not going to be harsh on the boys, but we will work extremely hard to get the most points against Stellenbosch.”

The Chilli Boys are 13th on the log with 20 points from 21 matches.

They are just six points from the automatic relegation spot and two points from the relegation playoff.

They will be desperate to beat Stellies to keep their league survival hopes alive.

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