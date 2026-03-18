WATCH | I tried to upgrade colleagues to business class: Rulani Mokwena on Algeria detention

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has explained what transpired at the airport as he and his technical team were leaving Algeria on Sunday.

Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency on Sunday.

As Mokwena was departing Algeria to join his new club Al Ittihad in Libya, it emerged he had been detained at the airport for carrying a large amount of money, which violated the country’s laws.

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Tuesday, Mokwena clarified what transpired.

“Well, we were on our way to Istanbul, and it was myself and three other staff members. I felt a little bit guilty that I was the only one booked into business class, and we then got to the airport and went to the airline,” Mokwena explained to Robert Marawa on 947’s MSW.

We live in a world where it’s what sells ... Society, driven by social media and public interest, has shifted. What used to be the primary focus has, most of the time, been pushed to the periphery — Rulani Mokwena

“We were told we could upgrade the seats for the staff at the counter. We got to the counter and were told we could only pay cash. We then tried to get some cash to pay and upgrade the seats, and after that we were told we had to do it online.

“We tried to do it online, but it was rejected because it had shut down or the time had lapsed, whatever the reason may have been, and then we were still stuck with the cash. There were four of us and there was no one else we could hand over the amount to. That was the scenario.

“But I don’t know how you can steal your salary or money if you have worked very hard for nine months, have worked very hard for it.”

Mokwena insists he is not bothered by what has been reported about him and remains focused on his new job at Libya side Al Ittihad, where he will reunite with his former player Thembinkosi Lorch.

“Sensationalism. We live in this world, isn’t it? We live in a world where it’s what sells; it’s what makes people extremely interested in general affairs and public affairs,” he said.

“It doesn’t bother me because I think this is the world we live in now. Society, driven by social media and public interest, has shifted. What used to be the primary focus has, most of the time, been pushed to the periphery.”

Sowetan