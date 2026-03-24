Sibiya insists Highbury can still make the promotion playoffs

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Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident his team will make the promotional playoffs this season.

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya hasn’t given up on their promotion hopes, despite his belief that the stalemate with Black Leopards will slow their push.

The Yellow Nation’s most recent game against Leopards at the Gelvandale Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

With the point, Highbury moved up to eighth on the log with 27 points from 22 games.

They are 12 points away from the promotion playoff spot, which is currently occupied by Hungry Lions with 39 points.

Highbury will be looking for three points when they face the University of Pretoria on April 7 at Tuks Stadium to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Anything is possible in football. — Kabelo Sibiya, Highbury coach

“We honestly needed this result to be very close to the chasing pack, but we still have 24 points to fight for,” Sibiya said.

“I believe if we win maybe seven of those games, we can have a chance at finishing in a playoff spot.

“Anything is possible in football. The way we are playing and the way we are creating chances — I mean, any day we can win a football match.

“So, we will continue to work hard, and we will continue to be patient with ourselves, but it’s good to create chances. Sometimes you don’t win matches, but you take the positives out of them.”

Due to Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against Panama on Friday (7pm), the Gqeberha team will have a bye this weekend.

Coach Sibiya said the break has come at the right time, as it provides an opportunity to rest and recharge for the remaining Motsepe Foundation Championship matches.

“We will give the guys some time off.

“You could see some of the guys’ legs were slowing down, so perhaps they needed this break.

“When we return from the break, we have a tough fixture away against the University of Pretoria, who are currently in form.”

“However, I believe we will come back strong.”

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