Amorim had great ideas but they did not click at Man United, says Maguire

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Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says former manager Ruben Amorim had strong ideas but they ultimately “didn’t work” at Old Trafford, further praising interim manager Michael Carrick for overseeing a smooth transition.

United have revived their season since Carrick took charge in January, rising into the Premier League’s top three after earning 23 points in 10 games, with only one defeat.

“I really like Ruben, he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United,” Maguire said about Amorim in an interview with The Guardian. “It just didn’t click or work and us, as players, have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well.”

Amorim was known for his back three system, but Maguire said he feels more comfortable in a back four.

“In the middle of a back three, it is more cautious, a sweeper-type role and not as much driving forward with the ball, which has been a big part of my game throughout my career,” he said.

“I feel like it has been a great transition. Credit to Michael and his staff for making it so smooth.”

Maguire was named last week in Thomas Tuchel’s 35-man England squad as they host Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on Friday, followed by a clash with Japan at the same venue four days later.

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Reuters