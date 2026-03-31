Scenery Park’s Ntantiso strikes gold with Stellenbosch U16 outfit

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Scenery Park’s Khusela Ntantiso, right, on a run during a match in the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship in December.

Scenery Park soccer player Khusela Ntantiso has marked his two months since joining the Stellenbosch FC U16 squad with silverware.

On Sunday the team won the De Beers Champions Cup ahead of the other 11 sides who participated in the tournament.

“Even though I don’t quite know how prestigious the tournament is, getting my first medal within two months of joining the team means a lot to me,” Ntantiso said.

“I’m hungry to win more. This win motivates me to keep pushing.”

The 15-year-old midfielder joined the Western Cape-based team after impressing the club in an assessment.

“The assessments were more like trials,” he said. “On the first day I struggled a bit because I wasn’t used to the style of play they use. As the day went on I gained confidence.

The opportunity for me to play for Stellenbosch means a lot. I am so grateful to be here, especially coming from Scenery Park. It is very rare to find an opportunity like this come to anyone from there — Khusela Ntantiso

“I told myself I should play soccer the way I always do. This is what the coach also said to me. I focused on the basics of my position as a midfielder, like scanning and controlling the tempo with passes and possession.”

“The opportunity for me to play for Stellenbosch means a lot. I am so grateful to be here, especially coming from Scenery Park. It is very rare to find an opportunity like this come to anyone from there.”

Though academy players rotate kit numbers, Ntantiso said he prefers to wear No 4.

“It’s my special number. There is something special about the number. I can’t explain what it does to me. I always seem to play well when I wear it.”

The young star has spent only about a month in Stellenbosch but said he’s noticed there is a level of quality that is needed to play for the club.

“The football is way more intense compared to the level I played in East London,” Ntantiso said. “Everything is fast-paced, so as a player you need to think fast.

This boy will go far. I always pray for him to stay humble and appreciate the good things coming his way — Anathi Phantsi, Khusela’s former coach at Milan FC

“This is why I try my best to know what I want to do before I get the ball. My coach from Milan FC instilled this in me. Yes, it’s tough, but I’m enjoying every moment here.”

Ntantiso was part of the SA U15 team that made it to the Cosafa Schools Cup final late last year. Despite the disappointing loss in the final, he said he took valuable lessons from representing SA.

“Playing for my nation gave me the chance to learn how to value and play for the badge,” he said. “I learnt that in soccer, teamwork is way more effective than individual work.”

Anathi Phantsi, Khusela’s former coach at Milan FC, said he is not surprised by Ntantiso’s progress.

“This boy will go far. I always pray for him to stay humble and appreciate the good things coming his way,” Phantsi said.

“He has always been a kind boy who really enjoys playing football, always willing to learn. He always asks questions when he doesn’t understand the way you want him to play.”

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