Chippa seek redemption against Polokwane under KuGompo lights

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Bongani Sam of Chippa United during their Betway Premiership clash against Siwelele at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Chippa United will be chasing redemption when they meet Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday (8pm).

In September the Chilli Boys were well on track to securing a valuable point away from home. But in the 94th minute Tholo Matuludi pulled off a smash and grab in broad daylight with a net-bulging header at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium to help Rise and Shine to a 2-1 victory.

Chippa left empty-handed and devastated.

As the season heads down the final straight, one wonders how meaningful that lost point will be in the team’s top-eight aspirations or their battle to escape the drop zone.

The Eastern Cape team are 13th on the log with 23 points in 24 games. They are five points away from the top eight and have the same gap to the team that holds the last drop-zone spot. Moving out of relegation danger will be a priority for United before they turn their attention to hunting down a top-eight spot.

Polokwane City under lights at the Buffalo City Stadium will be another great opportunity for them to exact revenge from six months back. That is their mentor Vusi Vilakazi’s viewpoint.

In the 57 games Vilakazi has coached across Richards Bay, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and Chippa, he has only twice played against Polokwane

“The primary responsibility is to make sure that the team is not going to relegation and not going to the playoffs. Other things will just be a cherry on top,” Vilakazi said.

After enduring a splendid honeymoon phase at the start of the year, not knowing the taste of defeat in four matches, the next four gave Vilakazi migraines.

His coaching tactics were trialled and tested as he lost against Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, and Stellenbosch and drew against Magesi. But they managed to bounce back at the right moment after their 1-0 victory over Siwelele on Tuesday.

Though Siwelele were more dominant offensively, out of the three chances at goal Chippa had, Sinoxolo Kwayiba hit the bullseye. That clinical execution will be vital again against Rise and Shine, who are inside the top eight.

The Polokwane team has been one of the trickiest opponents to play against this season. They maintain a low block and utilise quick transitions with counter-attacks or set pieces to score.

Only Orlando Pirates (twice), Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Orbit College and Durban City have managed to come back with three points. Those teams play a similar structure to Vilakazi.

His philosophy at Chippa has been for the team to hold onto ball possession and use his wingers and fullbacks to stretch defences, forcing gaps inside. Sergio Kammies, Bongani Sam, Boy Madingwane, Malebogo Modise, who have occupied those positions in the past few games for Vilakazi, will be key in dismantling the compact Polokwane backline system.

In the 57 games Vilakazi has coached across Richards Bay, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and Chippa, he has only twice played against Polokwane. Both came in the 2023/24 season while he was at Richards Bay: a 0-0 draw in the league and a 3-2 victory in the Nedbank Cup.

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