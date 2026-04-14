Bootcamp development designed to breathe new life into Bay’s football

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong is set to spearhead the Youth Football U19 Bay Bootcamp

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong is set to spearhead the Youth Football U19 Bay Bootcamp, an exciting new development programme aimed at energising the sport in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB).

Luyanda Papu, director of the marketing firm and event organiser, said the programme enjoys strong backing from Safa NMB region and is designed to breathe new life into local football development.

The Bay Youth Football U19 Cup tournament, scheduled for April 25-27, will kick off the bootcamp.

Papu said some of the fixtures will be played at Wolfson Stadium and Walmer Township soccer fields.

The following 16 teams will participate:

Inter LFA (Local Football Association) squads;

school sports squads;

TVET college squads;

university squads;

Highbury U19; and

Chippa United U19 teams.

Players will be selected for the three-month bootcamp development programme on April 27.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is well known for hosting international matches,” Papu said.

“All the time when people look for an alternative venue, they think of NMB. You will discover that the municipality will spend a lot of money on bringing all of these high-profile games.

“But the city will also benefit. However, this time around we are saying to the city, let’s have a development programme that is owned by the city — something similar to the Bayhill Cup in Cape Town.”

Papu said the initiative will serve as a springboard for successful players to be considered for national teams (U17, U20, and U23) and to earn professional contracts with Betway Premiership teams.

“With the boot camp, we understand that there are community clubs and school, but training will only be held after school twice a week.

“Friendly games will take place on weekends for three months. However, there will be a lot of travel during the final month of the camp to play outside of NMB.”

The organisers said they were busy engaging with other stakeholders to create a similar programme for women’s football and are in advanced stages of securing the deal.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald