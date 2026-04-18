‘We know what’s at stake’: Sundowns defender Johannes before crunch clash with Esperance

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Mamelodi Sundowns players Kegan Johannes (right) and Bathusi Aubaas training before the Champions League clash against Esperance.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes has admitted the stakes will be high when they take on Esperance in their anticipated Champions League semifinal second leg at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

The Brazilians have a slight 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Radès last weekend, but coach Miguel Cardoso pointed out on Friday that Esperance have a goal in them.

Johannes, who is one of the players in contention to start in this high-pressure match as a replacement for Grant Kekana, said they have forgotten about their win in Tunisia.

Kekana joins left-back Aubrey Modiba, who was red-carded in the quarterfinal against Stade Malien, as the two players who are suspended.

Cardoso has enough options at central defence when it comes to who is going to replace Kekana because there is also Khulumani Ndamane.

When it comes to Modiba’s replacement, Cardoso will chose between Divine Lunga, who struggled in the first leg, or Fawaaz Basadien.

“We got a positive result in the away match last weekend, but we closed that door as soon as it finished in Tunisia,” said Johannes.

Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes ahead of Esperance clash.



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“We have refocused on this one, and we know it is not going to be an easy game because there is a reason why they are at this stage of the competition.”

Sundowns knocked out Esperance during the quarterfinal stage last season on their way to losing to Pyramids FC in the final, but Johannes said there is mutual respect between the two teams.

“They respect us and we also respect them. We know what is at stake, and we want to stay focused. We are focused on the game and we took our preparations one step at a time because we didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“As a team, we need to come together and carry the weight with all the discipline and commitment possible.”

Sundowns have been in the knockout stages for the past few seasons, but they have failed to add to the only title they won in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

“You know what is expected because of the culture and history of the club. The club has constantly competed in the Champions League.

“It didn’t come overnight but with lots of hard work, sleepless nights and preparing for games. The team is consistently trying to improve; it is just a lot of work, and it takes discipline to stay at the top.”

TimesLIVE