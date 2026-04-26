Soccer

Derby delayed due to safety concerns, while Chiefs leave field for warm-ups after ‘commotion’

Traffic congestion and difficulty for supporters entering the sold-out FNB Stadium leads to delay

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Some club officials appear to clash with security ahead of Sunday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix)

The kickoff for Sunday’s sold-out Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium has been delayed by 45 minutes due to congestion and safety issues of supporters attempting to access the stadium.

Traffic outside the stadium was heavily congested and many supporters were still outside the gates attempting to gain entry at the 3pm kickoff time, so organisers opted to delay kickoff to 3.30pm, then by another 15 mimutes to 3.45pm, over safety concerns.

The 94,000-seat FNB was sold out for the match weeks ago.

Recent derbies have been plagued by dangerous overcrowding issues due to fake tickets being sold, despite Stadium Management SA, which oversees FNB Stadium, implementing a new digital ticketing system aimed at combating the problem. There were reports of fake tickets being detected again ahead of Sunday’s derby.

There was also reportedly some form of “commotion” as the teams entered the pitch for their warm-ups.

Pirates took to the field first and began their warm-up.

A Kaizer Chiefs backroom staff member empties the contents of a bottle on the field ahead of the Betway Premiership Soweto derby match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

As Chiefs took to the field, there was some form of unconfirmed commotion, police apparently were called in and then Amakhosi left the field for unknown reasons, leaving only Bucs’ players warming up.

Pictures filed by photographers appeared to show a Chiefs backroom staff member attempting to spray a liquid on the field, which might have been interpreted as attempting to apply muthi.

Chiefs might have simply wanted to put back their warm-up by a certain amount of minutes because of the delayed kickoff time.

Amakhosi retook the field 10 to 15 minutes after the incident.

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