Arteta fumes after Arsenal have penalty overturned against Atletico

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts in the Champions League semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on April 29 2026

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lambasted the referee’s decision to overturn a penalty he had originally awarded his side that denied them victory in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

After consulting the VAR, referee Danny Makkelie overturned the penalty he had awarded when Eberechi Eze appeared to have his toe stepped on in the second half, and the game ended 1-1.

Arteta argued there was clear contact and said the fact that the referee had to watch the replay several times before reversing his decision was proof it should have stood.

“What I’m incredibly fuming about is how the hell the penalty on Ebs gets overturned,” Arteta said. “If you have to watch it 13 times. That’s a goal that can change the course of the season. This cannot happen.”

Arteta said he accepted the penalty awarded to Atletico after the ball bounced off Ben White’s leg on to his hand, even though it would not have been awarded in the Premier League.

Julian Alvarez converted, equalising in the 56th minute.

“The same way we have to accept Ben White’s penalty, Ebs’s is a clear penalty,” he said.

Our second-half performance was much better in terms of intensity and pressing. That’s the way to stay in the tie. It’s going to be a great match to play. Whether you’re at home or at the ground, it’ll be a nail-biter but that’s the beauty of football — Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid forward

Arteta said he was proud of how his team withstood a raucous atmosphere in Madrid even if he lamented Arsenal’s task would have been easier in the second leg on Tuesday if the penalty had stood.

“It’s all to play for in London,” he said.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann said Atletico Madrid must carry their second-half snap and snarl into the return leg.

The hosts had chances to take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg but lacked the final touch, and face the hefty task of beating Arsenal at the Emirates to reach the final.

“Our second-half performance was much better in terms of intensity and pressing. That’s the way to stay in the tie. It’s going to be a great match to play. Whether you’re at home or at the ground, it’ll be a nail-biter but that’s the beauty of football,” forward Griezmann told reporters.

“Conceding at the end of the first half hurts. We made two or three tactical adjustments to press better and shift our shape, and that made the difference. Then our fans really pushed us on.”

Griezmann, who had a chance for the winner but struck the crossbar in the 63rd minute, said Atletico had to use their improved second half display as the template for the return.

“I had three clear chances to score late in the second half but I couldn’t find the net. I’ll get one in the second leg for sure. We all did a great job and we have to take the second half with us,” Griezmann said.

“My big dream is to reach the final. I’ve prepared a lot for this match and will be ready for the second leg. Hopefully we can achieve it.”

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