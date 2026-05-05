From paddock to pitch, Miami stadium races to prepare for World Cup after F1

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Mercedes driver George Russell and his race engineer Marcus Dudley at the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on April 30 2026

Formula One has been and gone for another year, and Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is in a race to get ready for the soccer World Cup starting next month.

Argentine great Lionel Messi was in the Miami Grand Prix paddock at the weekend, visiting Alpine F1 driver and compatriot Franco Colapinto before Sunday’s grand prix and treading the green static-charged carpet laid out over the stadium’s field of play where teams had their tented hospitality units.

Within hours of the race ending, the focus was on starting the transformation to something more familiar to Messi — real grass and a playing surface fit for the 48-team tournament.

The 65,000-capacity stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Dolphins NFL team, will host seven of the 104 World Cup matches — four group games, a round-of-32 match, a quarter-final and the third-place playoff.

The first is on June 15 between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Cabo Verde, Brazil, Scotland, Colombia and Portugal will also play there in the group stages.

The multi-use venue that also hosts college football, tennis and rock concerts on a busy calendar of nearly 60 ticketed events a year is used to operating on a tight schedule and hosted Club World Cup soccer last year.

The grass for the World Cup has been growing at the 96-acre Loxahatchee Groves facility, 98km north of the stadium, and will be transported down in mid-May

Transforming the stadium from Miami Open tennis to F1, building temporary infrastructure and stands, involved working around the clock from the end of March, and it started all over again from Sunday.

The stadium owners literally sowed the seeds months ago — the Dolphins are unique as a professional US sports franchise in having their own sod farm specifically to grow turf for their arena.

The grass for the World Cup has been growing at the 96-acre Loxahatchee Groves facility, 98km north of the stadium, and will be transported down in mid-May.

The farm can grow enough at any one time for 20 separate fields of play.

“Each year we probably resod, depending on the event schedule, eight to 10 times a year,” Todd Boyan, senior vice president of stadium operations for the Dolphins, told reporters ahead of the F1 weekend.

“That grass is professionally grown and has the spec the NFL requires, and Fifa has also required. It’ll take us within one day that grass is removed [from the farm], and there’s about a three-day process to install it.

“Then Fifa is going to come in behind that and do the pitch stitching they’re doing for all World Cup venues.”

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