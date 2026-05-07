Sekhukhune’s Caf aspirations depend on fixture against Chiefs

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Bright Ndlovu of Sekhukhune United is challenged by Harold Majadibodu of Chippa United during their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium on May 6 2026.

While Kaizer Chiefs keep pressing for a Caf Confederation spot on the Betway Premiership log, Sekhukhune United have not lost hope of pipping them to the post.

Sunday‘s game between the clubs at the Peter Mokaba in Polokwane could be the deciding factor, as afterwards both teams will have two matches to play.

Sekhukhune‘s 3-1 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday in KuGompo City moved them to fourth place, with 42 points. They are six points behind Amakhosi, who drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the midweek clash.

“The main goal is to get three points against Kaizer Chiefs,” said Sekhukhune head coach Paulus Masehe.

“The approach and attitude, the intent, are going to be the same as we have been playing.

“Obviously this season Chiefs have improved, hence they are sitting where they are now on the log, which we have to respect — but we have our own road to travel and objectives. Unfortunately they are in our path and we have to face them.

We are professionals. We have to adjust. Yes, we have lost two or three days. We have to make means to refresh the players and make sure that they are in good condition to perform on Sunday — Paulus Masehe, Sekhukhune head coach

“What we want to see is improvement and consistency from the players. If you can see from Stellenbosch to Marumo Gallants, we are improving and gradually getting there.”

Sekhukhune have had their preparations forcefully changed by the Chippa game being rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday due to officials deeming the Buffalo City Stadium pitch unsafe.

Moreover, Sekhukhune players, the technical team and staff were still uncertain by the final whistle as to when they would return home due to flight disruptions at King Phalo Airport.

Asked if the disorientation was going to hamper them ahead of the Amakhosi game, Masehe said: “We are professionals. We have to adjust.

“Yes, we have lost two or three days. We have to make means to refresh the players and make sure that they are in good condition to perform on Sunday.”

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