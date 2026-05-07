World Cup ticket prices in line with US market, says Fifa president Infantino

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says the price of tickets for World Cup matches is justified. File photo.

As World Cup ticket prices continue to be debated, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has declared they are in line with most American sporting events.

Fifa has come under fire for the cost of tickets to the quadrennial tournament that starts on June 11 in the US, Mexico and Canada, but Infantino said market rates have to be applied.

“In the US it is permitted to resell tickets, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low the tickets will be resold at a much higher price,” Infantino said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

“Even though some people are saying the ticket prices are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.”

A quick look on the Ticketmaster website for the June 19 group stage match between the US and Australia in Seattle didn’t display any bargains.

The lowest price for two tickets was a resale pair for $2,725 (R44,654), which broke down to $2,290 for the tickets and $435.10 in service fees.

If somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure he has a great experience — Gianni Infantino, Fifa president

However, a new search 30 minutes later showed the total price climbing to $2,770.90 (R45,405) for seats high in the upper deck along the sideline at Lumen Field.

For fans more familiar with football than futbol, they could be considered on the 25-yard line. On its own marketplace, Fifa takes a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of a resold ticket and a 15% fee from the seller.

However, Infantino said World Cup prices are not out of line.

“We have 25% of the group-stage tickets which can be bought for less than $300 [R4,916],” Infantino said. “You cannot go to watch in the US a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300 — and this is the World Cup.”

Last month Fifa had four tickets for the World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, listed for just under $2.3m (R37.7m) apiece. They were in the lower deck behind the goal.

“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2m, it doesn’t mean the tickets cost $2m, and it doesn’t mean somebody will buy the tickets,” Infantino said.

“If somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure he has a great experience.” — Field Level Media

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald