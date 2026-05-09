Sekhukhune target Chiefs’ scalp

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Bright Ndlovu of Sekhukhune United challenged by Harold Majadibodu of Chippa United during the resumed Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on 6 May 2026 ©Yanga Nothanga/BackpagePix

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Sekhukhune United are targeting three points against Kaizer Chiefs when they meet at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm as they still believe they can finish third in the log table.

With three matches remaining, Amakhosi are in third place with 48 points and lead fifth-place Babina Noko by six before their clash in Polokwane.

🚨NEXT MATCH 🚨



🆚 Kaizer Chiefs FC

🏆#BetwayPrem

🏟️ New Peter Mokaba Stadium

📅 Sunday| 10 May 2026

🕐 17:30

📺 SS 202 / PSL



Tickets are available at Computicket outlets and online:https://t.co/Hg9VqiA8Fr



🦔🦔🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe #BetwayPrem #BabinaNoko pic.twitter.com/VAsjoVGcMJ — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) May 8, 2026

For Sekhukhune to finish third, it will mean Chiefs must lose all of their remaining three matches, while Babina Noko must win two and draw once and also hope AmaZulu, who are fourth, don’t collect points in their fixtures.

Chiefs only need two wins in their last matches to guarantee a top-three finish. If Sekhukhune win all their matches, they will finish with 51, while AmaZulu will finish on 52, meaning if Amakhosi win two, they will have 54.

Sekhukhune interim coach Paulus Masehe remains optimistic they can still reach their objective of finishing third and said it is a must to collect points against Amakhosi.

“We are looking forward to the Chiefs game. We don’t look far ahead. We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure. We look for the next one, the next three points,” Masehe said.

“Wherever it will take us, we will really appreciate it, and what we want to see is improvement and consistency in performances. If we look from Stellenbosch to Marumo Gallants, we are improving, and we are gradually getting there. That’s what we want to see in our team. Where we will end will be decided in our last game of the season.

“For now, we are just focused on the next match and three points.”

Masehe acknowledged that Chiefs have improved this season, which will make this encounter difficult for them.

“The approach is going to be the same. Obviously, this season they have improved a lot; hence, they are sitting where they are now in the log. And that we have to respect, but we have our own road to travel and our own objective,” he said.

“Also, a goal to achieve; unfortunately, they are in our path, and we have to face them and make sure we give our best to win the game.

“They are coming into our home, so the whole approach to the game is to get maximum points. Yes, they are on top of us.”

Chiefs are coming into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in their last fixture on Wednesday.

They will be without Mduduzi Shabalala, who suffered a serious arm injury against Sundowns.

Sowetan