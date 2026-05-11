Hansi Flick hails Barcelona’s title-winning team after emotional eve

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FC Barcelona players throw coach Hansi Flick in the air as they celebrate after winning the La Liga title

An emotional Hansi Flick celebrated guiding Barcelona to their 29th La Liga title on Sunday, delivering a commanding 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid hours after his father died overnight.

The German manager took his place on the sidelines at a sold-out Camp Nou despite his personal tragedy, steering his side to a result that put Barca out of reach of their rivals with three matches to play.

Before kickoff, the stadium observed a minute’s silence in tribute. Broadcast images showed Flick in tears, comforted by members of his technical staff and players in a poignant moment that set an emotionally charged tone for the evening.

On the pitch, Barcelona delivered the flourish to a campaign built on momentum, nerve and an unwavering commitment to attack, cementing Flick’s bond with a demanding fan base who have embraced his bold and aggressive approach.

“It was a tough match and I’ll never forget this day,” an emotional Flick said to a packed Camp Nou during the title celebrations. “I want to thank the squad and all the people who have supported us. The most important thing is that I’m very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for everything.”

The typically reserved manager kept his victory address concise amid the festivities, adding: “Thank you for that determination to fight in every match. I really appreciate it.

The title caps a remarkable campaign for Flick, whose occasionally hair-raising but rarely dull tactical approach has proven both consistently entertaining and ultimately successful in Spain’s top flight

“My team is fantastic and I’m delighted. I’m so proud of my players. It’s thrilling to be here with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. Now I think we need to celebrate.”

The title caps a remarkable campaign for Flick, whose occasionally hair-raising but rarely dull tactical approach has proven both consistently entertaining and ultimately successful in Spain’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Arbeloa offered no sugar-coating after Real Madrid’s stormy season culminated with Barcelona celebrating the La Liga title in front of them, saying the club understood the fury of supporters.

It was a miserable year in which Xabi Alonso was sacked midway through the season and Arbeloa failed to halt the slide.

“There isn’t much we can say; we understand their frustration, their disappointment, and just how dissatisfied they must be with this season. All we can do is work hard and look to the future, learning from everything we’ve got wrong this year,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“Real Madrid always bounce back; we’ve fallen many times and got back up many times, but I understand the anger any Real Madrid fan might feel; we have to work to turn the situation around.”

Madrid’s campaign unravelled on several fronts, including a Champions League quarterfinal exit against Bayern Munich, while tensions rose further on Thursday when captain Federico Valverde went to hospital after a changing-room fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Arbeloa said there could be no easing off despite the title race being over, urging his players to be professional and honour the badge in the final three games left in their schedule.

“With even greater responsibility, knowing that our season is over, we cannot let ourselves down; far from it, we have to go out there to win,” Arbeloa said. “We are defending something greater than ourselves, which is the Real Madrid badge. We have to play three great matches and secure three great victories.”

Reuters