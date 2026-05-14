Highbury hope for sixth-place MFC finish

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Highbury FC will look to maintain their sixth-place standing on the log when they face Venda FC on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo (3pm).

Coach Kabelo Sibiya remains determined to finish on a positive note by securing an away victory over Venda FC on Sunday, despite a recent defeat which saw the Yellow Nation crash 4-0 to Hungry Lions.

This aside, Sibiya praised his players for their commitment despite missing out on promotional playoffs due to inconsistent play this season.

The Yellow Nation currently holds sixth place on the table, having earned 39 points from 29 matches.

“We aim to win our season-ending match against Venda away,” Sibiya said. “We know it’s not easy.

We really appreciate the effort from the players this season, but what we do not appreciate are the errors that we made defensively that could have helped us keep a clean sheet — Kabelo Sibiya, Highbury FC Coach

“Last season we won our away match against them, so we believe we can go there, win again and finish in the position we are in right now, which is sixth — which is a better finish for me than last season. Last season we finished in position eight.

“Yes, everyone wanted promotion this season, but not all of us were able to make it to the playoffs or the Premier League. Therefore we must acknowledge that, move on and concentrate on the upcoming season.

“We really appreciate the effort from the players this season, but what we do not appreciate are the errors that we made defensively that could have helped us keep a clean sheet.”

Following a promising first half in their second season in the MFC, Highbury struggled in the second, losing their first four games.

The Gqeberha side won their first league game against Milford, which led to their second victory over Gomora United. However, the club was unable to maintain its winning streak, losing 2-1 to The Bees before winning 3-1 against Cape Town City.

Sibiya’s team attempted to keep up with the running pack but a 3-1 loss to Casric Stars dashed their chances of a promotion spot this season.

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