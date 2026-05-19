Sundowns’ plane to Rabat fails to leave as Moroccans deny landing permit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brayan Leon in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ preparations for the second leg of their Caf Champions League final against AS FAR have been severely disrupted after the team was grounded in South Africa.

The Brazilians were unable to fly to Morocco as scheduled on Tuesday morning because they had not received a landing permit from the North African country’s aviation authorities.

Sundowns have lost a full day’s training as a result, disrupting their preparations for the hugely anticipated clash in Rabat on Sunday.

The development has drawn accusations of gamesmanship by the Moroccans as it means Downs will have less time to adjust to conditions in Rabat.

Sundowns are taking a slender lead to the second leg after a lone goal by defender Aubrey Modiba secured a 1-0 win in Pretoria on Sunday in their match that was marred by crowd violence and malfunctioning VAR.

After several hours at OR Tambo International Airport in the morning on Tuesday, Sundowns players had to return home and officials are working around the clock to ensure their chartered flight leaves on Wednesday morning.