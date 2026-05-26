Highbury gaze upwards after another solid season

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Highbury FC’s sixth‑place finish in the Motsepe Foundation Championship is more than a marker of their progress — it’s a launchpad.

With Kabelo Sibiya keeping faith in his core squad and sharpening reinforcements, the Yellow Nation will now start looking upward, determined to use experience gained over two seasons to climb toward greater heights.

Sibiya praised his squad’s effort after the Gqeberha team capped off their season in style, clinching a 2-1 victory over Venda FC at Thohoyandou Stadium recently.

The victory saw them end with 42 points compared to their last campaign, where the Yellow Nation finished ninth with 38 points from 30 games in their inaugural season in the second-tier of SA football.

Their plan was to gain promotion this past season, but the team fell short of that ambition due to their inconsistency.

Sibiya believes now that the team has gained some knowledge and experience over the two seasons they have competed in the league, they will continue their upward trend.

People from the surrounding province have come to support us, as have those from outside the province when we are travelling. We truly appreciate the people who came to support us. We anticipate a fantastic season next season — Kabelo Sibiya, Highbury FC coach

The coach said he will not be making any major changes in personnel.

“Obviously, there will be some new signings and the release of players, like in any other football club in the world,” he said.

“However, what is most important is to keep the foundation that has been laid and try not to reshuffle a lot but bring in a few players that will come and add to what is already there. So we hope that we can get the players that we have targeted.

“It is also important to acknowledge everyone’s assistance in getting us to where we are today.

“People from the surrounding province have come to support us, as have those from outside the province when we are travelling. We truly appreciate the people who came to support us. We anticipate a fantastic season next season.

“We are also grateful for the management support; we collaborated throughout the season. I’d also like to thank the technical team and, most importantly, the players. They had sleepless nights because they had to work hard. We pushed them, and we had disagreements, but that never made us hate each other; it only made us appreciate each other more.

“We are looking forward to a better season next season.”

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