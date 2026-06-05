STARS OF THE 2026 WORLD CUP | At 18, Spain’s Lamine Yamal on cusp of being world’s best player

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Lamine Yamal’s is a classic tough immigrant family background to riches and superstardom football story.

Like his Barcelona predecessor Lionel Messi he draws comparisons to, the Spanish prodigy seems set to dominate world football for the coming 15 years. The 2026 World Cup could well be the springboard to that.

At 18, the Barcelona star has just helped the Catalan club lift their third La Liga title in succession, capping their rejuvenation after a rebuilding phase that saw them go dry in the league from their last triumph in 2018-19 to their next in 2022-23.

Fascinatingly, as a baby, long before there was any inkling Lamal might be Messi’s successor as world’s best footballer, the infant was once photographed in the arms of and also being bathed by the Argentinian great. The photo, by an Associated Press freelancer, resurfaced when Lamal’s father reposted it on Instagram in 2024. It had been taken after the family won a Unicef raffle held in their town of Mataró, with the prize “to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barça player”, photographer Joan Monfort told AP.

Roughly a decade-and-a-half later Messi was asked at a World Cup advertisement launch who he believes the best player of the next generation is. “It would be Lamine. No doubt about it: for me, he is the best,” he answered.

Born to immigrant-origin parents — a Moroccan-origin father and Equatorial Guinean mother — Lamal grew up in Rocafonda, a working class neighbourhood in Mataró. His paternal grandmother famously snuck onto a bus to gain entry from Morocco to Spain. After his parents split when he was three he spent his time between his mother’s home in Granollers and father’s in Mataró, honing his skills in small-sided games on concrete squares.

From being spotted for his extraordinary dribbling and spatial skills from just six, Lamal has shattered age group records progressing at Barça’s famed La Masia academy after joining at seven, then at senior level. He played just seven minutes of one game in their 2022-23 La Liga title campaign, but in doing so became Barcelona’s youngest player (15 years, 9 months, 16 days), then the youngest La Liga scorer (16 years, 2 months, 25 days), youngest to reach 100 appearances and this year the youngest three-time champion.

He is Spain’s youngest player and scorer, debuting at 16 years and 57 days and scoring in a 7-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia in September 2023. Helping Spain win their first major title since being world champions in South Africa in 2010, Lamal became youngest European Championship scorer in the semifinal against France, easily taking Euro 2024’s Best Young Player award. At 17 he became the youngest Ballon D’Or nominee in 2024 and youngest runner-up at 18 to France’s Ousmane Dembélé in 2025.