MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Broos wants Bafana to fight for each other against Mexico

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy with the spirit among his players in camp and says they will be ready for Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Addressing the media at their base camp in Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City on Monday, Broos urged his players to take the fight to their hosts and get a favourable result that will put them in good stead to qualify for the last 16.

The coach is holding thumbs regarding the fitness of experienced left-back Aubrey Modiba and has other selection posers ahead of the crunch match (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time) as he looks to balance his team.

Mahlatse’s daily World Cup talking point: Broos wants his players to fight for each other against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/TYYm6tU5jS — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 8, 2026

TimesLIVE