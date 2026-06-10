MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against Mexico

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the warm-ups for Bafana Bafana's international friendly against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27 2026.

There is good news coming out of the Bafana Bafana camp, with clarification that central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is available for the World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday.

There had been confusion about Mbokazi potentially being suspended. However, confirmation has been provided that the 20-year-old Chicago Fire defensive star served a one-match ban and was handed a monetary fine after his red card for “unsporting behaviour towards an opponent” in a qualifier against Zimbabwe last year.

MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play against Mexico. Click on the link to catch up on all the action: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/ejc7bNRdNP — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 10, 2026

The other good news is that fellow defender Aubrey Modiba trained for the second day in succession and is more than likely to take his place at left-back at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

The Bafana players were in good spirits on Tuesday at their Club de Fútbol Pachuca training facilities before they were to travel the 95km on Thursday to Mexico City for the hugely anticipated opening match.

TimesLIVE