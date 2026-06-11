Bafana have a knife at their throats after scrappy defeat to Mexico

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Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring Mexico's second goal in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A opening win against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday.

One match into the 2026 Fifa World Cup and Bafana Bafana have a knife at their throats.

Their 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, who finally won an opening match of the World Cup after two unsuccessful attempts, means Bafana must get something from their next match against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia, next week Thursday.

They will also be without Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane in that next match because they both saw red – in the 49th and 84th minutes – as Bafana were forced to complete the match with nine men.

The match ended with 19 players on the pitch after Mexico captain Cesar Montes received his second yellow card in the dying minutes.

Defeat against the tricky Europeans in Atlanta would leave South Africa’s participation in the tournament under serious threat with highly unpredictable South Korea to follow in Monterrey, Mexico on June 24 (early hours of June 25 SA time).

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🗣️ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos deliberating on where they need to improve going forward...



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For ‘El Tri’ and their coach, Javier Aguirre, this is what they wanted as they turned it on in front of a passionate crowd to earn a valuable three points through goals by Julián Quiñones (ninth minute) and Raul Jimenez (67th).

Mexico have taken control of Group A and will be favourites to progress to the next round.

Bafana were unconvincing and the performance is going to open up debates among football-mad South Africans, who are sure to question the change of formation and personnel by coach Hugo Broos.

Broos sprang a number of surprises in his starting XI and his plan backfired spectacularly as South Africa did not have cohesion and authority on the ball.

The changes started in defence where he went with the back three of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi in front of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

This defensive system was a risk because Mexico started with three attackers in Quiñones, Jiménez and Roberto Alvarado.

The change of formation at the back saw fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba pushed forward as wingbacks, but they did not hurt Mexico with overlaps or crosses into the box.

In the midfield, Broos went with the experience of Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole and Jayden Adams in an attempt to stifle Mexico.

Mokoena and Adams returned with commendable performances, but Sithole capped a disastrous afternoon with a red card early in the second half and, along with conceding such an early opener, his dismissal hurt South Africa.

These changes saw Broos start a match without traditional wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, and a playmaker, as he left out Relebohile Mofokeng and Zwane.

The first chance of the match fell for Jiménez, but his left-footed shot was saved by an alert Williams. Minutes later Foster and Iqraam Rayners miscommunicated to waste a good opportunity.

Mexico opened the scoring after nine minutes when Quiñones beat Williams after benefitting from Sithole giving away the ball in front of South Africa’s area.

Bafana survived a scare in the closing stages of the first half, with Williams forced into a diving save and a shot by Quiñones hitting the upright with the defence under pressure.

The second half got off to a terrible start for South Africa when Brazilian referee Walton Sampaio sent Sithole for an early shower for hacking down Brian Gutierrez on the edge of the box.

In response to the red card, Broos pulled out Foster and brought on Thalente Mbatha to restore numbers in the midfield so South Africa were not overpowered by Gutiérrez and Alvaro Fidalgo.

Mexico finally made their numerical advantage count when Gutiérrez delivered a pin-point cross that landed on the head of Jimenez, clear of his markers, who pounced and finished past Williams from close range.

Broos later introduced Zwane for Adams, but things went from bad to worse because the 36-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns veteran did not last long on the pitch as he received South Africa’s second red card after a VAR consultation.

It is back to the proverbial drawing board for Bafana after this sobering defeat and a big question will be whether Broos makes more changes for the Czechia match.

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