Broos springs some surprises in Bafana starting XI for World Cup opener

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Bafana Bafana train at Orlando Stadium on 28 May 2026, ahead of their 2026 World Cup departure.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprang a few surprises with his formation and the personnel in his starting line-up for Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Ronwen Wlliams has taken his place between the posts at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

However, of great interest is in front of him where Broos has gone with a three-man defence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

This defensive system may have been necessitated by the fact that Mexico usually play with one striker in veteran Raúl Jiménez and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba will operate as wingbacks.

Mudau and Modiba will drop back to add numbers at the back if Mbokazi, Okon and Sibisi are under pressure from Mexican attacks that are expected to come from the probes of midfielders Edson Álvarez and Gilberto Mora.

In the midfield, Broos went with the experience of Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole and Jayden Adams as he looks to nullify some of the dangers that may come from Mexico’s engine room.

This three-man centre sees Broos, for the first time in a months, leaving out traditional wingers in Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi. Mudau and Modiba will have the freedom to move forward as wing-backs.

The other interesting aspect is Broos left out playmakers Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane.

Also interesting is Broos has gone with a two-man attack of Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Nksoinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon; Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Aubrey Modiba; Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster

And here’s how Mexico line up:

🚨🤯 BREAKING: MEXICO’S OFFICIAL STARTING XI FOR TODAY’S DEBUT AT THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA! 🇿🇦🏆



VAMOS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DSHunvnuCj — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 11, 2026

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