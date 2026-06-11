‘I don’t regret anything’: Gianni Infantino on the US hosting the Fifa World Cup

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Fifa president Gianni Infantino, with the World Cup trophy beside him, addresses his pre-2026 World Cup press conference at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday.

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Instead of waiting for tough questions from the floor, Fifa president Gianni Infantino took the initiative and wasted no time dealing with the elephants in the room.

The first matter that needed attention at his pre-2026 Fifa World Cup press conference at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico meets Bafana Bafana in Thursday’s opening game (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time), was Iran’s status at the tournament, as the US and Israel’s war against that nation continues to rage.

Then there was the hugely contentious issue of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the US amid that country’s controversial immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has earned Fifa international condemnation. Another was the expensive match-day tickets.

Infantino admitted there have been many issues in preparing for the tournament.

“I don’t regret anything,” was his blunt response when asked if it was a mistake taking the tournament to the US.

"Chill, relax"



BBC sports editor Dan Roan asks Fifa president Gianni Infantino if he's lost control of his own tournament. #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/swtkZFnqeL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 10, 2026

“I have been organising events for the last 30 years between Uefa and Fifa, and I am used to dealing with these types of issues. There are always big and small issues.

“There are issues, and it’s normal for an event of this magnitude. We always hope there are no issues, but that’s what we have, and we must deal with them.

“Some [issues] come from the US, others from Mexico, but we deal with them with a similar positive spirit. We probably cannot solve all of them, but we will do our best.”

Infantino zoomed into the issue of people struggling to obtain US visas, which glaringly affected Africa’s top referee Artan. The Fifa president said the global ruling body does not dictate policy to host countries.

“In 2035 we hope the Women’s World Cup will be in the UK. Would you find it normal if Fifa dictated to the government who to let in the country and who not to let in the country?” was his response to a question from an English journalist.

Gianni Infantino says he was prepared to drive the Iran team in a bus from Tehran to ensure they'd get to the World Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/0M8n32j9lo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 11, 2026

“I don’t know, maybe you will find it normal, but the reality is that every country has a government. To get into another country like Ukraine, Germany or Switzerland without a visa is not easy.

“It is not easy when you have 300,000 accredited people and the majority of them are from outside the country and you have to vet them. Unfortunately, our world is aggressive, and you need to respect the decisions that are taken.

“When I say ‘chill’, I don’t mean to chill and do nothing. I meant to trust us because we are working behind the scenes. You have to understand there are things we can’t control.

“We always try to make the situation as positive as possible and find solutions. Sometimes we manage and other times we don’t.”

Iran’s national team, who have made their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, will be allowed to enter the US only the day before each of their three World Cup matches.

“I am very happy because I went to see the Iranian team in [their pre-tournament camp in] Turkey when people were asking if it was going to be possible for them to come to the World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has refused to apologise to fans who feel 'ripped off' over ticket prices, claiming 'every dollar that comes in, goes back into the development of football'.



Sky's sports correspondent @RobHarris reports ⬇️



Read more: https://t.co/WmdJ7jI7Ya pic.twitter.com/MtLJoQaH8Q — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 10, 2026

“I promised them they would come, and if I had to go by bus to take them and drive them here, I would do that. Their answer was [that] they would take the bus themselves because they have qualified and they want to play.

“There are challenges, and it is not easy. I don’t know who else could have been able to ensure that in these circumstances, which we could not influence, Iran could come and play.

“When Iran play, the stadium will be full, and I hope there will be a positive atmosphere. This is about people forgetting their realities and being able to focus on a match and the team.

“I am happy we managed to get Iran to come and play at this World Cup, and I am proud of the work of my team. I am grateful to the administration of the three countries having co-operated with us to make this possible. There are some issues, but we are dealing with them.”

On the issue of controversially extravagant ticket pricing, Infantino said attempts were made to make them affordable.

“The starting prices were $60 per match, and this has been part of intense analysis in this particular market, and it is perfectly legal in this country. In secondary markets, it is much higher prices.

“Every dollar that comes in goes into the development of football.”

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