LIVE UPDATES | Mexico v Bafana in World Cup opener, all the build-up and action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana warm up for a training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico last week.

Refresh story for latest update

8.27pm - And here’s how Mexico will line up:

🚨🤯 BREAKING: MEXICO’S OFFICIAL STARTING XI FOR TODAY’S DEBUT AT THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA! 🇿🇦🏆



VAMOS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DSHunvnuCj — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 11, 2026

8.20pm - A break rudely interrupted by the Bafana starting XI coming out.

As Mahlatse Mphahlele writes:

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprang a few surprises with his formation and the personnel in his starting line-up for Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Ronwen Wlliams has taken his place between the posts at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

However, of great interest is in front of him where Broos has gone with a three-man defence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

This defensive system may have been necessitated by the fact that Mexico usually play with one striker in veteran Raúl Jiménez and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba will operate as wingbacks.

Mudau and Modiba will drop back to add numbers at the back if Mbokazi, Okon and Sibisi are under pressure from Mexican attacks that are expected to come from the probes of midfielders Edson Álvarez and Gilberto Mora.

In the midfield, Broos went with the experience of Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole and Jayden Adams as he looks to nullify some of the dangers that may come from Mexico’s engine room.

This three-man centre sees Broos, for the first time in a months, leaving out traditional wingers in Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi. Mudau and Modiba will have the freedom to move forward as wing-backs.

The other interesting aspect is Broos left out playmakers Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane.

Also interesting is Broos has gone with a two-man attack of Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Nksoinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon; Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Aubrey Modiba; Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster

7.50pm - Some scenes from closer to home ... (After this your blogger might take a short break, begin resting the fingers, and brain, for the manic typing-fest to come ... secretly take in some of the opening ceremony he so disavowed minutes earlier).

WATCH | The wait is over! World Cup starts TONIGHT with Bafana vs Mexico!

Some fans are confident, some are nervous… all of them are passionate. Watch, then drop your prediction in the comments.



Don't forget to stay updated by clicking here: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/R8vV1u30fA — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆



🇿🇦 Mall of Africa is buzzing as we wait for the opening match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico! 🎵



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 3

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/7gZ7I12bJq — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 11, 2026

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆



😍 Bafana Bafana fans are geared up for the opening match in Durban! 🇿🇦



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 3

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/NFPV0dRPSi — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 11, 2026

7.45pm - While your scribe was so busy typing, he did not even notice that on the TV, the opening ceremony had begun(!). Not everyone’s cup of tea. Not so much mine. But this is the moment we know it’s a World Cup and it’s really here! Enjoy.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆



The opening ceremony of the #FIFAWorldCup 2026 is underway in Mexico City Stadium!



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 3

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/nA8VAuTxok — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 11, 2026

7.40pm - AAAAANNNNDDDD ... since it’s Mexico against Bafana Bafana in a World Cup game, certainly nothing wrong with reliving THAT goal in 2010 ...

Siphiwe Tshabalala and the first goal of 2010 ⚽️



Who will score the first goal of #FIFAWorldCup 2026? pic.twitter.com/BqylOCGcbb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026

7.31pm - Mamello Makha in the House ...

WATCH | Bafana Bafana supporter Mamello Makha confident ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/gkq9iQql73 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

7.30 pm - Machaka in the House ...

WATCH | Bafana Bafana supporter Masilo Machaka says it's not going to be easy against Mexico in 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. pic.twitter.com/Pf9FKgpVHJ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

7.29pm - The fans are arriving, the usual suspects are descending on the Azteca ...

Botha in the House ...

WATCH | Bafana Bafana supporter Botha Msila in good spirits ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/LZQwn85Bmh — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

7.25pm - To warm us up, here are some videos sent from Mexico by Mahlatse Mphahlele, with some of the pre-match interviews and footage of training for this huge, huge game:

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win over Mexico in World Cup opener to calm nerves.



Click on the link to catch all the live updates https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV#Fifa2026#WorldCup#RSAMEX pic.twitter.com/XvVWQv6yrn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

Teboho Mokoena on the pride of playing at the World Cup.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fUC46ne0MI pic.twitter.com/5SMuff3Ckw — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Mexico ahead of World Cup opener on Thursday.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/FhFCjwGh8m pic.twitter.com/UV7vUUsWbR — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the pressure of playing against the co-host in opening match of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/gczkuYlJMa — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 9, 2026

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they want to do their best for South Africas fans. pic.twitter.com/8yZWv9sy3X — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on what they will be facing against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ThJstl78M6 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana continued preparations for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/uPerXnbGH0 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico 🇲🇽 on Thursday at the Azteca Stadium. pic.twitter.com/AWU0QuETJQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

7.16pm - Here are some match facts, collated in an earlier story by your live update blogger:

All you need to know about the Mexico v Bafana and World Cup opening:

Kickoff time: 1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time.

1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time. Venue: Estadio Azteca — also known as Mexico City Stadium (the official name for the World Cup) and Estadio Banorte (for sponsorship reasons).

Estadio Azteca — also known as Mexico City Stadium (the official name for the World Cup) and Estadio Banorte (for sponsorship reasons). Capacity: 87,523.

87,523. On TV: The opening ceremony and opening match will be televised on SABC 3 and SuperSport PSL [203] and streamed free on SABC+.

The opening ceremony and opening match will be televised on SABC 3 and SuperSport PSL [203] and streamed free on SABC+. Match officials: Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil); assistant referee 1: Bruno Pires (Brazil); assistant referee 2: Bruno Boschilia (Brazil); fourth official: Juan Gabriel Benítez (Paraguay); reserve assistant referee: Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay); video assistant referee (VAR): Nicolás Gallo (Colombia).

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil); assistant referee 1: Bruno Pires (Brazil); assistant referee 2: Bruno Boschilia (Brazil); fourth official: Juan Gabriel Benítez (Paraguay); reserve assistant referee: Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay); video assistant referee (VAR): Nicolás Gallo (Colombia). 2026 World Cup co-hosts: Mexico, Canada and the US.

Mexico, Canada and the US. Opening ceremony start time: 11am in Mexico City, 7pm SA time (televised from 7.40pm on SuperSport PSL [203] and 7.30pm on SABC 3 and streaming on SABC+).

11am in Mexico City, 7pm SA time (televised from 7.40pm on SuperSport PSL [203] and 7.30pm on SABC 3 and streaming on SABC+). Who will sing the SA national anthem: Tyla, SA’s Grammy Award-winning singer

Tyla, SA’s Grammy Award-winning singer The Mexico anthem: Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández Mexico opening ceremony performers: Shakira and Burna Boy will premiere the official tournament song titled Dai Dai ; plus J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules

Shakira and Burna Boy will premiere the official tournament song titled ; plus J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules Additional opening ceremonies: The first games in Canada and in the US on Friday will also have opening ceremonies.

The first games in Canada and in the US on Friday will also have opening ceremonies. When is the 2026 World Cup final? July 19 (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US)

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.



WATCH Hugo Broos press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vuqoTwQfzS pic.twitter.com/3qlQonq0JQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

Who to watch out for in Mexico’s ranks: Fulham centre-forward Raúl Jiménez is the star player and attacking fulcrum who is deadly in front of goal. Johan Vásquez (Genoa) and Lokomotiv Moscow’s César Montes are tough centre-backs. Full-backs Jesús Gallardo and Israel Reyes like to get forward on the overlap. Fenerbahce’s Edson Álvarez at anchor and box-to-box player Érik Lira are usually the central midfielders. Tijuana’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, the youngest player at the tournament; Brian Gutiérrez of Guadalajara, and Real Betis’s Álvaro Fidalgo are attacking midfield options who will look for space between the lines. Alexis Vega (Toluca) and César Huerta (Anderlecht) provide pace and width on the wings. Other striker options include Armando González (Guadalajara) and AC Milan’s 25-year-old striker Santiago Giménez.

Fulham centre-forward Raúl Jiménez is the star player and attacking fulcrum who is deadly in front of goal. Johan Vásquez (Genoa) and Lokomotiv Moscow’s César Montes are tough centre-backs. Full-backs Jesús Gallardo and Israel Reyes like to get forward on the overlap. Fenerbahce’s Edson Álvarez at anchor and box-to-box player Érik Lira are usually the central midfielders. Tijuana’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, the youngest player at the tournament; Brian Gutiérrez of Guadalajara, and Real Betis’s Álvaro Fidalgo are attacking midfield options who will look for space between the lines. Alexis Vega (Toluca) and César Huerta (Anderlecht) provide pace and width on the wings. Other striker options include Armando González (Guadalajara) and AC Milan’s 25-year-old striker Santiago Giménez. Mexico’s tactics: Coach Javier Aguirre wants his team to be resilient and uncomfortable to face. If you’re their opponents, you can expect Mexico to be rigid and frustrating to launch attacks against, and expect pacey, pointed, direct attacks back at you when you lose the ball in their territory. They play a flexible 4-3-3 formation that can become a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2 depending on the game situation and opponents.

Coach Javier Aguirre wants his team to be resilient and uncomfortable to face. If you’re their opponents, you can expect Mexico to be rigid and frustrating to launch attacks against, and expect pacey, pointed, direct attacks back at you when you lose the ball in their territory. They play a flexible 4-3-3 formation that can become a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2 depending on the game situation and opponents. Who will be key for Bafana?: Ronwen Williams in goal, 20-year-old talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi and whoever he partners in central defence. Right-back Khuliso Mudau is a machine and left-back Aubrey Modiba hugely experienced. Teboho Mokoena is Bafana’s other major star player in central midfield, where he may partner talented Jayden Adams or the more physical Sphephelo Sithole. Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis (another huge performer for Pirates and Bafana coach Hugo Broos) are likely to be the wide attacking players. Lyle Foster’s experience seems likely to get him the nod upfront, though he’s been a bit out of touch, so Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa are the striking back-up on the bench.

Teboho Mokoena on the pride of playing at the World Cup.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fUC46ne0MI pic.twitter.com/5SMuff3Ckw — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

A bit about the Azteca: Estadio Azteca is the only football stadium in the world to have both Pelé (1970) and Diego Maradona (1986) − regarded as the two best footballers of all time − win the World Cup there. Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup, in which Pelé’s Brazil, regarded as perhaps the best team of all time, beat Italy 4-1 in a legendary final. The 1986 World Cup in Mexico is regarded as perhaps the best of all time. Maradona’s virtuous performance throughout, including his Goal of the Century in the quarterfinal against England, and probably the second-best goal of all time in the semifinal against Belgium, and two magical assists in the 2-1 final win against Germany, is the stuff of legend. It’s capacity then was 115,000 but that has been reduced by modernisation and renovations.

Estadio Azteca is the only football stadium in the world to have both Pelé (1970) and Diego Maradona (1986) − regarded as the two best footballers of all time − win the World Cup there. Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup, in which Pelé’s Brazil, regarded as perhaps the best team of all time, beat Italy 4-1 in a legendary final. The 1986 World Cup in Mexico is regarded as perhaps the best of all time. Maradona’s virtuous performance throughout, including his Goal of the Century in the quarterfinal against England, and probably the second-best goal of all time in the semifinal against Belgium, and two magical assists in the 2-1 final win against Germany, is the stuff of legend. It’s capacity then was 115,000 but that has been reduced by modernisation and renovations. A fascinating piece of trivia: Mexico beat Belgium 2-1 in the opening game in 1986. Mexico’s current coach Aguirre and Bafana coach Broos lined up against each other in that match and are now coaches in the 2026 opener, 40 years later, at the same venue.

Mexico beat Belgium 2-1 in the opening game in 1986. Mexico’s current coach Aguirre and Bafana coach Broos lined up against each other in that match and are now coaches in the 2026 opener, 40 years later, at the same venue. Trivia most people know: The 2026 opener is a rematch of the 1-1 opening game draw between Bafana and Mexico at FNB Stadium when SA hosted the 2010 World Cup.

The 2026 opener is a rematch of the 1-1 opening game draw between Bafana and Mexico at FNB Stadium when SA hosted the 2010 World Cup. World Cup group: Group A.

Group A. Other teams in the group: Czechia (Czech Republic), Korea Republic.

Czechia (Czech Republic), Korea Republic. Rankings of the teams in Group A: Mexico — 15; South Korea — 25; Czechia — 41; South Africa — 60.

Mexico — 15; South Korea — 25; Czechia — 41; South Africa — 60. Next Group A game: Korea Republic v Czechia, Estadio Guadalajara (Thursday, 8pm in Mexico; 4am on Friday SA time).

Korea Republic v Czechia, Estadio Guadalajara (Thursday, 8pm in Mexico; 4am on Friday SA time). How teams progress to the last 32 and knockouts: Finish in the top two in the group or among the eight best third-placed finishers from the 12 groups.

6.50pm - This is your captain speaking. Testing, testing.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for take-off... the 2026 Fifa World Cup takes off, or rather, of course, kicks off in just under two hours now!

That’s kind of crazy isn’t it! Crazier still, Bafana Bafana, as they did the last time they kicked a ball at a World Cup finals a hosts in 2010, play the opening game.

Crazier still, it’s the same two teams. Co-hosts Mexico will provide a stiff test for Bafana Bafana in this 2026 opener, 16 years after these teams drew 1-1 at FNB Stadium in the 2010 opener.

I am Marc Strydom, TimesLIVE Sports Editor and Arena Holdings Digital Sports Editor and I am not your captain, but your LIVE UPDATES BLOG host for Mexico v Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time), and it’s ‘squeaky bum’ time now!

I am not in Mexico City, but in my living room in Mevlille, Johannesburg. Th hugely experienced Arena and TiomesLIVE Senior Sports Reporter and Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele is in the fabled Azteca, and catch his match report at around 11.15pm. (More on Mahlatse’s excellent build-up coverage later in this blog).

The butterflies have been disturbed by a swarm of bees in the stomachs, right? The anticipation is EXCRUCIATING!

Hugo Broos’ Bafana really have no right winning this game. A draw would be an excellent result.

Mexico have won six of their eight warm-up games in 2026 and drawn the other two. They have been to 17 of the 22 World Cups, and almost always in the modern era reach the last 16, then battle to go further. They are ranked 15th by Fifa. They thrashed Serbia 5-1 in their last warm-up last week.

South Africa are ranked 60th, have exited in the group stage in all three of their World Cups and this generation are babes in the wood on a World Cup stage, let alone the huge viewership opener, let alone at the Azteca in front of its audiovisual wall of green and noise! They have not won a warm-up match this year and had an iffy Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in January and Fenruary, exiting in the last 16.

And yet! And yet ... and yet. Let’s tone this down a little with the exclamation marks. And yet ... this is football ladies and gentlemen. This Bafana have talent. They shoudl be hungry after such a lengthy absence.

And Mexican supporters can be fickle. They can turn against their team, like when they booed them in a drab draw against Portugal in March. They have not all overly warmed to the conservative football of coach Javier Aguirre in his third stint.

And yet, again, they have players at clubs like AC Milan. Id there is a hint of ordinary-ness to Aguirre’s Mexico, Bafana have to calm butterflies that make yours and mine, dear reader, seem like tiny bacteria, and somehow take the game to some extent to the co-hosts. That will take some doing.

And yes, it’s football, so ‘some doing’ is always a possibility of being done.

Pull up your popcorn, your lagers and pints if at the pub, get comfy in that lounge sofa - the world’s greatest sporting spectacle is about to begin ... and, for the next four hours, Bafana Bafana are at the centre of it!

... to follow: what you need to know about Bafana Bafana v Mexico.

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.



WATCH Hugo Broos press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vuqoTwQfzS pic.twitter.com/3qlQonq0JQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

TimesLIVE