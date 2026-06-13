Coach Broos animated during Bafana Bafana’s training session after loss to Mexico

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa was challenged by Raheem Giuseppe Cole Martinez of Nicaragua during the International Friendly match at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29 2026 in Soweto. Picture:

Bafana Bafana returned to training after their 2-0 loss to Mexico, with coach Hugo Broos animated as they turned their attention to the second match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 against Czechia in Atlanta, US, on Thursday.

Broos is usually reserved during training sessions, with the fitness trainer and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele doing some of the work, but on Friday he was more involved in the drills where he was shouting instructions.

This is because he wants to get into the minds of the players as they are preparing for a crucial Group A clash where defeat will leave their hopes of qualifying for the last 32 in tatters.

South Africa were humbled by co-hosts Mexico at the bouncing Azteca Stadium, and they must bounce back against the unpredictable Europeans to get their campaign back on track.

Bafana are already on the back foot in the tournament, and it does not get any easier because they are up against a Czechia side that also lost their opening match.

Broos will be forced to make a change in the starting line-up because midfielder Sphephelo Sithole capped a bad day in the office with a red card and was later joined by substitute Themba Zwane.

They are unavailable for the outing against Czechia, and it remains to be seen who is going to replace Sithole, while Zwane’s suspension could see Relebohile Mofokeng given a start as the playmaker.

The loss to Mexico has been put behind, and Broos said their fate of qualifying for the next round is still in their hands with matches against Czechia and South Korea to come.

“In a tournament, you don’t have to think too far because anything can happen,” he said.

“We want to survive the group stages, and it is still possible to do that. It is a start that we did not want because we did not want to lose the game. But it is what it is, and we will try to get points over the next two games.”

Passionate South African football fans are urging Broos to consider changing his formation and return back to 4-2-3-1, which worked well during the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

The 3-5-2 formation, which became 5-3-2 when they defended, backfired spectacularly on Thursday, and there are growing calls to go back to basics against the physically imposing Czechia.