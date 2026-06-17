MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | What Broos needs to do as Bafana meet Czechia

All eyes are on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as the team’s crucial second 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A clash against Chechia looms.
South Africans are waiting with bated breath to see how Broos will balance his starting XI against the physically imposing Europeans at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (noon in Atlanta, 6pm SA time).
MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Eyes on Broos as Bafana prepares to face Czechia in crucial World Cup clash. Click on the link to stay updated: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/KUeNhvfgmK— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 17, 2026
The coach’s defensive approach and 3-5-2 formation in the opening defeat against Mexico at Estadio Azteca last week were generally met with criticism.
Suggestions are Broos should revert to the tried and tested formation of 4-2-3-1 with exciting Orlando Pirates playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng given an opportunity and wingers Oswin Appollis and either Thapelo Maseko or Tshepang Moremi brought back.
Bafana wrapped up their preparations in Pachuca on Tuesday morning and landed in Atlanta the same evening. Broos and one player were expected to brief the media on Wednesday afternoon.
- All the World Cup fixtures here
- World Cup page here
- All the group profiles here
- Star player profiles here
- Bafana news here
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