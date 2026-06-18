After win, Carlos Queiroz says Ghana ready to surprise at World Cup

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Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates scoring the winner in the Fifa World Cup Group L match against Panama at the Toronto Stadium on June 17.

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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz says wins in this Fifa World Cup come at a high price and his players have shown they are ready to pay it, after the West African country overcame Panama 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal on Wednesday.

Queiroz brushed aside questions about the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey from the game due to a Canadian travel ban and visa issues.

“With the football we played today, we can count on Ghana to do something,” he told reporters.

Queiroz was not scheduled to go to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the ​US until April, when Ghana appointed him in place of Otto Addo, fired in March after a ​series of disappointing results.

The coach, however, complained about the rough handling of Ghana players by the Panamanian side and said his team were “naive and not aggressive in the first half”.

Ghana had to replace goalkeeper Ati Zigi at halftime following a collision.

“Not sure,” Queiroz said about Zigi’s availability for the next game against England. “It is early and with this kind of injury, it is only after 24-48 hours we can be sure.”

Caleb Yirenkyi scored the late winner.

After a lightning-quick counter-attack, Brandon Thomas-Asante charged forward before playing a precise pass into the area for Yirenkyi, who tapped home in the fifth minute of extra time for his first competitive international goal.

“I got the ball in the box and I finished it there,” Yirenkyi told reporters when asked what he remembers about the moment that sent the yellow-clad Ghana supporters into party mode.

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