Broos to ring changes for Bafana’s crucial World Cup clash against Czechia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams (back, obscured) during their pitch inspection at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Wednesday ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup game against Czechia on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will ring formation and personnel changes for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are under pressure as they go into the clash after they lost their opening matches last week, and another defeat will leave their hopes of progressing to the next round in serious danger.

At his pre-match press conference on Wednesday Broos said South African supporters must expect a few changes after his unusual formation in the 2-0 opening-match defeat against Mexico backfired.

Hugo Broos to make changes to team to face Czechia.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/77hvf5eNyg pic.twitter.com/EWih1uZ1t3 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 18, 2026

“When things go wrong, you try to find solutions to be better,” he said.

“The most important thing is to analyse what went wrong, and we did a good analysis job of the match against Mexico. Two days after the game, we started to prepare for the game against Czechia.”

The coach hit back at critics of his tactics and the team’s performance against Mexico, telling them to “shut up”.

He noted the physical and aerial threat of Czechia.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana coach Hugo Broos to make changes for 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia. Click on the link to keep up with all the action: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/gGvWMXxqpN — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 18, 2026

“They are a totally different opponent to Mexico. They are a physical team and we have to try to do something else.

“We have had good training sessions and we tried a few things. Now it’s up to me to analyse that and put a team on the pitch on Thursday.

“We will be totally different and I have no doubt about it. We will be totally different tomorrow. Our game will be better and we will produce our best and fight for 90 minutes and we will see what the result will be.

“I am confident and we will see tomorrow.”

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE