Ancelotti tells Brazil to stay calm after Neymar returns and Vinicius sparkles

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Carlo Ancelotti told Brazil fans to keep their feet on the ground after Neymar made his long-awaited World Cup return and Vinicius Jnr sparkled again as the five-time champions swept Scotland aside 3-0 on Wednesday to finish top of Group C.

After an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener, Brazil have clicked into gear with successive wins, and Ancelotti said his side were becoming the solid, collective unit he wants for the knockout rounds.

“We’re now playing as a team. That was the aim,” Ancelotti told a press conference. “We’re not perfect, we need to improve a few things. We could be quicker when we’re in possession.

“I’m happy because the team has improved since the opening match. Being solid is very important now that we’ve reached the knockout stages.”

Brazil will face the second-placed team from Group F, with the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden possible opponents in the round of 32.

The biggest roar in Miami came for Neymar, who played his first minutes for Brazil after almost three years out of the side. Ancelotti said the 34-year-old had earned his chance after returning to full fitness.

It’s very rewarding to see Vinicius like this. I had no doubt he could reach this level. I wasn’t the one who discovered Vini. He’s a top-class player, one of the best in the world — Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil oach

“He got the chance to play because he deserved it, he worked hard to recover,” he said. “I think in this World Cup, given his qualities, he can help the team. He played for a few minutes, but he played well.

“Neymar doesn’t need any motivation to play. No player needs motivation to wear the Brazil shirt. He’s 34-years-old and has the same passion as a young boy.”

Vinicius also drew praise from the Italian after he scored twice and dazzled up and down the left wing.

“Vini is in great form at the moment, and the team helps him a lot. He can play in various positions, both on the inside and on the wing.

“It’s very rewarding to see Vinicius like this. I had no doubt he could reach this level. I wasn’t the one who discovered Vini. He’s a top-class player, one of the best in the world.”

Ancelotti said Brazil had achieved their first objective by topping the group, but warned against getting carried away.

“I haven’t set a target for how far we can go. The aim isn’t only to play well, the aim is to win. A manager is judged by victory or defeat, not by whether the team plays well or badly.”

Asked what he would tell an increasingly excited Brazilian public, Ancelotti smiled and said: “Stay calm.”

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